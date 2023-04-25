Governor invites Kentuckians to Frankfort for Derby Week kickoff celebration Saturday at State Capitol















Governor Andy Beshear on Monday invited Kentuckians to join him at the Capitol on Saturday, April 29, for a festive outdoor event to kick off Derby Week in the Commonwealth.

“I think we could all use something to look forward to, so I’m excited to invite you back to the second annual Team Kentucky Derby Week Kick-off,” said Gov. Beshear. “I hope to see you there so we can kick off Derby week together and make some good memories.”

The Team Kentucky Derby Week Kick-off will take place April 29 from noon to 5 p.m. on the South Lawn of the Capitol – the area directly behind the Capitol building and in front of the Capitol Annex. To view a map of the location with event details, visit governor.ky.gov.

“This event will offer live music, art vendors, food trucks, Derby-themed crafts, a farmers market and much more,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “My family and I are excited to join everyone in attendance as we celebrate what makes Team Kentucky special.”

The event will host family-friendly festivities and entertainment, including:

Arts and Crafts Vendors Talented artisans from across the state will set up retail booths ranging from wonderful works of unique art such as wheel-thrown pottery, printing press demonstrations, flowers created from recycled material and more. “Team Kentucky’s Derby Week Kick-off offers a sampling of the best of Kentucky, from local cuisine to artisans to local musicians,” said Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier. “We look forward to greeting our guests on the Capitol Grounds for this Derby kick-off celebration.” The Franklin County Farmers Market The farmers market will begin at 1 p.m. and will feature fresh, locally grown produce, bread, spreads, honey, canned goods, eggs, meats, herbs, perennial plants, vegetable plants and more. Participating farmers and producers come from Franklin and surrounding counties and sell locally grown and produced Kentucky Proud products. Food Trucks The number of food trucks has increased from four to seven this year and includes: All Thai’d Up, Crave Street Kitchen, Community Que, M&B Eats, Amazing Gracie’s Food, Red Top Dog and Taylor Belle’s. Live Music An eclectic group of local bands will perform live throughout the course of the event. This year, event coordinators have added a second stage in the beer, wine and bourbon garden for even more music. Performing Saturday on the main stage will be Big Black Cadillac, Possum Queens, Small Batch Brass and Sorry Atari. The Frankfort group Family and Friends will play in the beer garden between acts on the main stage. Kids Crafting/Game Stations There will be stations for creating Derby-themed crafts, which include making your own Derby hat, designing a bouquet of roses out of pipe cleaners, decorating a hot air balloon using clothing buttons and painting your own horseshoe or jockey silks. There will be pool noodle horse races. Beer, Wine and Bourbon Garden A contingent of Kentucky brewers, wineries and distillers, including Sig Luscher Brewery, the Kentucky Guild of Brewers (KGB), the Louisville Ale Trail, the Kentucky Wineries Association, Sazerac and the Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA), are hosting a beer, wine and bourbon tasting event on Capitol grounds known as Commonfest.

“There is no better way to kick off Derby than with a celebration at the Kentucky State Capital. We started Commonfest last year to showcase the best of the Commonwealth. With 30 breweries, wineries and distilleries, this year is even bigger,” said Tim Luscher, president of Sig Luscher Brewery and organizer of Commonfest. “Come join us on Saturday for a day of music, family, friends and Frankfort hospitality. I look forward to seeing everyone there!”

“The City of Frankfort is proud to host the Governor’s Derby Week Kick-off,” Mayor Layne Wilkerson said. “We welcome friends and families from near and far to the Capital City for a celebration of Kentucky artists, musicians, breweries, wineries and distilleries. It will be a memorable start to Derby Week.”

“The Derby always brings excitement to Franklin County,” said Judge/Executive Michael Mueller. “What a wonderful opportunity to showcase our community as we celebrate the traditions that make Kentucky unique. I look forward to joining the Governor and First Lady as we shine a bright light on the commonwealth.”

Governor’s Office