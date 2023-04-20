Governor Andy Beshear releases tax returns, again challenges elected state leaders to follow suit















Gov. Andy Beshear has reiterated his commitment to transparency once again and has released his 2022 tax returns and 2022 Statement of Financial Disclosure.

For the seventh consecutive year, the Governor released his tax returns and called on all other constitutional officers and legislative leaders to do the same. So far, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman is the only other statewide elected official to release their returns in the last seven years.

“Throughout my entire time in elected office, I have worked hard to be transparent with Kentuckians and to earn their trust,” Gov. Beshear said. “All public officials should work to earn the public’s trust and to demonstrate that their only interests are what’s best for the people of the commonwealth. This used to be expected. Now, sadly, it’s the exception.”

Gov. Beshear’s returns, filed jointly with his wife, Britainy, show he has only one employer – the people of Kentucky. Beshear’s adjusted gross income totaled $194,094, which included his salary as Governor along with some stock dividends.

The Governor’s 2022 calendar year Statement of Financial Disclosure, which is required to be filed by elected officials and Executive Branch officers by April 15, includes additional information. The Governor listed three gifts traditionally received by the Governor of Kentucky: University of Kentucky basketball tickets, University of Kentucky football tickets and an honorary membership to the Frankfort Country Club. In addition, Gov. Beshear received tickets to the Breeders Cup and a University of Louisville Women’s Basketball NCAA tournament game. He also received Shady Rays sunglasses.

Lt. Gov. Coleman has also released her 2022 Statement of Financial Disclosure and her tax returns for calendar year 2022. The Lieutenant Governor released her family’s 2017 and 2018 taxes when running for office and released her 2019, 2020 and 2021 tax returns when they were filed.

First taking public office as Kentucky Attorney General in 2016, Beshear has released his tax returns for every year he has served, beginning in 2017 with the release of his 2016 returns. He is the first Kentucky Attorney General to have released his taxes for each year he served in the office.

Governor’s Office