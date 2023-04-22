Ft. Thomas resident Jenny Callopy named 2023 Greater Cincinnati Woman of Impact Award winner















Jenny Collopy, Ft. Thomas, has been named the 2023 Greater Cincinnati Woman of Impact Award winner.

The recognition by the American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, is awarded annually to the Woman of Impact nominee who earns the most points during a 9-week fundraising and heart health education drive.

Collopy earned the award, part of the American Heart Association’s long-standing Go Red for Women movement, for leading her team to raise $75,000 and earn over 35,000 impact points through participation in mission-impact activities for the American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative. Additionally, Collopy was one of only four women nationwide to achieve Centennial Club status, an elite group honoring women who scored 100,000 points or more.

“Taking part in the Woman of Impact program was personal for me. I have the privilege and honor of promoting The Christ Hospital Health Network and I am very passionate about my work, and I’ve shared hundreds of amazing patient stories whose lives were saved thanks to the persistence of earnest physicians, driven to lead groundbreaking research and develop pioneering technologies—which have saved countless lives – aligning perfectly the mission of The American Heart Association and this campaign”, said Collopy. “I’m honored by this recognition, but most of all I’m incredibly proud of the contributions of my amazing Big Hearts team, and this community, we’ve made together in support of Go Red for Women’s mission to wipe out heart disease and stroke and improve the overall health and well-being of women in Greater Cincinnati and beyond.”

The Woman of Impact campaign is held each year, through which a group of Greater Cincinnati women are nominated to embark on a journey starting on National Wear Red Day in February and culminating on April 6 to earn the local title.

“We are so grateful to Jenny Collopy and to all of our nominees for their work elevating the Go Red for Women message and raising critical funds in support of our local mission,” said Alyson Poling, Executive Director of the Greater Cincinnati American Heart Association. “We are particularly proud that Jenny was able to achieve the prestigious honor of Centennial Club status. While our work is far from finished, we’ve made considerable progress in women’s heart health awareness. With advocates like Jenny and our other Woman of Impact nominees leading the way, our city is stronger and our future is brighter.”

While a large majority of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat, taking the life of 1 in 3 women. Research published by the American Heart Association shows that younger women, particularly Millennials and Gen Z may not be aware of their risk for heart disease and stroke. For more information or to get involved visit www.heart.org.

American Heart Association