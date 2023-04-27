Fort Thomas’ Tower Park to host Northern Kentucky’s largest Earth Day celebration April 30















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It has been 53 years since the first Earth Day. New Yorkers were marching and picnicking on Fifth Avenue to celebrate the environment.

It was April 22, 1970, when an estimated 20 million people nationwide attended the inaugural events at tens of thousands of sites including elementary and secondary schools, universities, and community sites across the United States.

Earth Day was born — and has even become Earth Week, will a whole range of celebrations throughout the world.

And this Sunday, the Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy (FTFC) and the city of Fort Thomas will present its 5th annual event — and the largest Earth Day celebration in Northern Kentucky — from noon-4 p.m. in Fort Thomas’ Tower Park.

This year’s international theme is Invest in Our Planet and that theme will be evident throughout the park.

But how did Earth Day even start?

Because there was no EPA, no Clean Air Act, no Clean Water Act.

There were no legal or regulatory mechanisms to protect our environment.

In spring, 1970, Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson created Earth Day as a way to force this issue onto the national agenda.

Earth Day was a collaboration between government and citizens and events were organized nationally by a handful of young activists and local volunteers.

New York Mayor John V. Lindsay, who had created the nation’s first municipal Environmental Protection Administration in New York in 1968, closed Fifth Avenue to cars and delivered an impassioned speech.

Some viewed the festivities as bad for business or a distraction from other issues. Yet, ultimately, support for Earth Day exceeded expectations and helped grow the environmental movement. By the end of 1970, the Nixon administration had established the Environmental Protection Agency and passed the Clean Air Act.

Earth Day has united various constituencies and agendas – from elementary school anti-litter campaigns and college campus “teachins” to mothers who sought cleaner air, protestors against pesticides, and proponents of population control – under the banner of “a future worth living.”

No such growing pains for concerned people in Northern Kentucky and Fort Thomas.

Guests attending on the 30th will be able to chat with experts to learn about solar power, locally sourced food, area green organizations, and local artists all while enjoying food and drink trucks, live music, as well as a children’s activity zone.

They can also pick up free tree saplings for their landscape projects.

There will be a live chain saw sculpture event where local artist, Chris Rust, will give new life to trees drowned in storms. Guests are encouraged to bring old or nonfunctioning electronics to recycle with Tri-State Green PC as well as old gym shoes to recycle with Christ Church.

And the hosting organization Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy in cooperation with the City of Fort Thomas, has free compost. Visitors can take compost home in their own buckets or even pickup load from the designated spot behind the Natural Start-Pre- school in Tower Park.

At Tower Park, guests can learn about the value of the birds and bees in the area from the NKY Bird Club and the NKY Beekeeper as well as have a friendly encounter with live goats.

The Berry Center and the Blue Marble will sell books. And guests will be able to chat with experts from the University of Kentucky Extension Office, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, and Kentucky Department of Forestry.

This year’s participants include:

The Berry Center

KY Department of Fish and Wildlife

KY Department of Forestry

G Solar

Green Umbrella

Ohio River Foundation

Grassroots and Vine

Last Mile Food Rescue

Our Land Organics

Reser Bicycle

Springcreek Farm

Texas Joe Tex-Mex Food truck

West Sixth Beer

Dallas Oak Goat Farm