Fort Thomas Education Foundation’s Grant Patrol fun tradition surprises teachers with grants















The Fort Thomas Education Foundation conducted its annual Grant Patrol recently. This fun tradition gives the FTEF the opportunity to surprise teachers who have submitted an FTEF Grant Request with the news that their request has been funded.



This year, the FTEF funded over $116,000 in teacher grants. This is all thanks to the generous donations from families and community partners.

Over the course of its 20 years history, the FTEF has funded over $1M in teacher grants.

Teachers and administrators will coordinate with the FTEF to make their purchases during the summer so the students can begin using them at the beginning of next school year.

This year’s grant recipients are:

• Moyer Elementary, Johnson Elementary and Woodfill Elementary – Fort Thomas Rugs for Kindergarten Classrooms, Decodable Readers, and a visit from Author Peter Brown,

• Fort Thomas Independent Schools – Spike Robots for the Robotics Program,

• Highlands High School – Heart Rate Monitors, Musical Instruments, and Intelligent Lighting for the Performing Art Center (PAC),

• Highlands Middle School – Heart Rate Monitors and a Butterfly Garden aimed at enhancing science instruction,

• Johnson Elementary – Book Vending Machine, Composting Tools, and a visit from Illustrator Nathan Hale,

• Moyer Elementary – Sensory Room Materials, and

• Woodfill Elementary – Chicken Hatching materials.



“We are proud to act as the bridge once again between our generous donor community and the requests for support from our teachers to make the FTIS experience second to none. Being able to facilitate the needs of our incredible students is always the highlight of our year and the reason all of us get involved with the Foundation. I’d like to take this opportunity to personally thank the FTEF staff and members for all their hard work in linking our donors with the schools to make our aspirations a reality!” said Dustin Buecker, FTEF Board President.



Juli Martin and Wes Staff, both teachers at Highlands High School, said, “Words cannot express how thrilled we are to be recipients of this grant. We are excited for the students to have the opportunity to learn and grow with the heart rate monitors! Thank you so much for all your time and dedication to FTIS. We are certainly grateful for everyone involved.”



The FTEF is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing the educational excellence Fort Thomas public schools. Through the public-private partnership, the FTEF has impacted the schools by over $14 million.