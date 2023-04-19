Fort Mitchell Fire Chief Adam Fuller announces retirement; Dave Slusser to be named interim chief















The City of Fort Mitchell has announced Fire Chief Adam Fuller will be retiring in August.

Fuller began his public service in 1993 as a volunteer firefighter with the Southern Campbell County Fire District. He served as dispatcher from 1998 through 2017 while also working as a career firefighter from 1999 until retiring from fire service with Fort Mitchell.

Fuller has been anadvocate for firefighters and the fire service, serving as president of the Northern Kentucky Firefighters Association from 2018 to 2023, chair of the Kentucky Firefighters Association Public Education Committee and Recruitment/Retention Committees, National Fire Protection Association Public Education Network liaison for Kentucky, and co-chair of the Northern Kentucky Emergency Services School.

“Serving the City of Fort Mitchell for 19 years, the past five as Fire Chief, has truly been a wonderful experience which has allowed me the opportunity to serve in various leadership roles while developing community-based programs with local organizations that will provide lasting benefits to our community well into the future,” said Fuller.

Current Assistant Fire Chief, Dave Slusser, will be appointed Interim Fire Chief upon Fuller’s retirement on July 31.

“Chief Fuller has been a tremendous asset for the City of Fort Mitchell and the Northern Kentucky region. He is singlehandedly responsible for securing hundreds of thousands of grant dollars for our fire department, and his extensive experience in the fire profession has been incredibly value as we’ve transitioned from a volunteer fire department a few years ago to a career fire department today,” said Mayor Jude Hehman. “I wish him all the best in his future endeavors as he enters retirement.”

City of Fort Mitchell