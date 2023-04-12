Footlighters to close out season with A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder beginning April 20

The Footlighters, Inc. will present the fourth and final show of its 2022-2023 season the hilarious and Tony award-winning musical comedy A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder beginning April 20.
When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind…
Gentleman’s Guide marks the return of veteran local theater actor and voiceover artist Wayne Wright to the Footlighters’ stage with his scene-stealing turn as all nine members of the D’Ysquith family. Wright was last seen onstage at the Stained Glass Theatre in 2006’s A Tuna Christmas. His career, however, spans decades with a variety of professional and nonprofessional groups in the Cincinnati area, such as The Showboat Majestic, Downtown Theatre Classics, Cincinnati Music Theatre, Mariemont Players, and Village Players of Ft. Thomas.
A creative director by profession, Wright’s vocal talents have been heard all over town in voiceover work for commercials, demo tapes, and most notably the voice of the Big Red Smokey for many years at Cincinnati Reds home games. He was also the vocal soloist for the Cincinnati Ballet’s performance of “Footage.”
Performances of a Gentleman’s Guide are scheduled as follows:
• Thursday – Saturday, April 20 – 22 at 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.
• Thursday – Saturday, April 27 – 29 at 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m.
• Thursday – Saturday, May 4 – 6 at 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m.
Tickets for the show are $25 each and are available online at footlighters.org or by contacting the box office at 859-652-3849 or FootlightersTickets@gmail.com.
The Footlighters, Inc., has been producing community theater shows in Greater Cincinnati for 60 years. The group was established in 1963 by a small group of community theater volunteers who wanted to bring theater opportunities to the west side of Cincinnati.
In 1987, the group bought the Salem United Methodist Church in Newport and transformed it into The Stained Glass Theatre. The theater is on the National Register of Historic Places and is designated a Kentucky landmark
In September of 2018, Footlighters added an ADA ramp to the front of their building to complement the elevator installed in September of 2017, allowing access for all patrons with limited mobility.
For more information, please visit footlighters.org or visit the The Footlighters, Inc. Facebook page.
Footlighters, Inc.