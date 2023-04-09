Florence Cub Scout Pack 367 on the hunt for recyclable container lids to make benches















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune Reporter

The tradition started 107 years ago.

In 1916, Baden-Powell organized the Wolf Cubs, which caught on as the Cub Scouts in the United States, for boys under the age of 11. Four years later, the first international Boy Scout Jamboree was held in London, and Baden-Powell was acclaimed Chief Scout of the world.

Fast forward to today — Cub Pack 367 in Florence.

“We’re helping Northern Kentucky turn bottle caps into benches by saving and washing recyclable bottle caps, jar lids and pill bottle tops,” Shane Noem, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

Noem, a self-proclaimed community leader, has a son in Cub Scout Pack 367 – and has developed into quite the bottle-cap collector, himself.

“We started the project about a year ago,” said Noem, who works for a consulting firm dealing with government relations. “Our goal is to place two benches in Highland Cemetery.

“Our scouts hike the five-mile trails in the cemetery and these benches would be a super gift,” he says.

“We’re not sure when or even how we’ll be rolling out the benches,” the Ryle High and later Western Kentucky University grad said, “But we’re aiming for mid-summer.”

And Noem was quick to thank the McDermott Family – another proud Pack 367 parent group – for spearheading the project. “They first saw it live,” Noem said.

So how does one construct a bench from bottle caps?

Well, according to Pack 367; it requires 250 pounds of bottle caps, a $300 donation, and one great public location.

Pack 367 can check at least two of those boxes.

“The McDermott garage is full,” Noem said, “With 500 pounds and 1,000 bottle caps.”

The young men got a big boost this week when the Rotary Club of Covington agreed to partner in the cap collection. The troop already has the backing of the NKYADD district.

For those interested, the most common caps are water bottle/soda lids, milk carton lids, medicine pill bottle caps, peanut butter lids and laundry detergent tops.

The also-ran tops are ice cream buckets, ensure rings, jelly rings, Ragu rings, butter lids, Pringles lids, Kool-aid container lids, six-pack can holders, hairspray, spray paint cap, deodorant cap, detergent caps, toothpaste paste caps and ointment tube caps, soda bottle caps, Gatorade bottle caps, orange juice caps and lids, cottage cheese sour cream, any type of Cool Whip, peanut butter mayonnaise lids.

“All caps and lids must be washed in the dishwater or by hand with soap and water,” Noem said. “All cardboard and plastic liners must be removed, and no metal pieces or caps are allowed.”

The benches, according to Noem, are created by a vendor in Indiana. They handle this type of construction for civic groups, scouts and church groups all over the country, he said.

“The response has been great,” he said, “And it’s getting somewhat competitive. Everyone seems to enjoy helping to beautify the community; and at the same time realize the importance of sustainability.”

Cub Scouts earn badges for various requirements – there’s the Wolf, Elective/Adventure – Bear and Webelos for eight-year-olds.

Perhaps a Bottle Cap bench is on the horizon. Baden-Powell certainly would be proud.

To turn in caps or offer a sponsorship, contact Shane Noem at ShaneNoem@gmail.com or Brenda Fauber at brkfauber@aol.com.