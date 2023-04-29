Florence Council hears case for allowing backyard chickens from city resident, will further discuss issue















By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Angela Cable, a resident of Ridgeway Avenue, came to the regular Florence meeting this week to again plead her case for keeping chickens in her yard.

“According to a study from the University of Kentucky, fresh eggs from fresh hens are the best option over commercially grown eggs,” she said. “I definitely want my kids to get these vitamins from a natural source instead of supplements.”

Cable went on to sing the praises of chickens, listing a third less cholesterol in the eggs, a fourth less saturated fat, more vitamin A and omega 3 fatty acids, and seven times more beta carotene in the eggs. She added that chickens eat bugs, and she said she would rather have chickens eat the bugs that are pests in her garden, rather than have to spray the plants to rid them of bugs.

She went on to say that the Center for Disease Control only lists one disease as possibly coming from chickens, salmonella, and that can come from store-bought eggs too. Only two deaths have been attributed to salmonella from chickens kept as pets in 49 states, and even those were not confirmed.

Cable said she did a short, informal survey, and of the those she asked, about 67 percent were for an ordinance allowing chickens, and 31 percent were against poultry in the city.

“I think you all would be shocked if you knew how many people want this lifestyle,” she told council members. “It’s a green way of thinking.”

Councilmember Jenna Kemper told Cable that she appreciated her passion on the subject, but said that her family moved into a neighborhood that had an HOA, or homeowners association so that there would be definite rules about what they could and could not have on their property. She said she thought they should discuss the matter more, and ventured an opinion that HOAs might look at the situation differently if they knew it involved education.

Many people laughed, thinking that HOA rules are fairly strict and probably would not bend the rules to allow chickens.

“I love your approach, I like everything you’re doing, and I respect your passion,” said Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon, laughing. “Nobody wants to go against you because you’re such a nice person, but they really may not want chickens.”

Since this is not the first time Cable has come to the city with the chicken issue, Business and Community Development Director Joshua Hunt repeated some of the obstacles presented by the zoning law which he had brought up in a conversation with Cable earlier in the day.

“It’s not just a chicken issue — we have to look at it in the definition of the zoning text, which is household agricultural,” he said. ” The same amount of people who want chickens, we’ve got people who want bee hives, or ducks, or fowl, and we even had a request for a pot belly pig in the past in the city of Florence. The difference with dogs is that they live primarily in houses, although they can live outside.”

He told the audience that chickens are not conditional use in all the zones of Boone County. There is a definition of household agricultural within Boone County subdivision regulations, according to Hunt.

“It defines animals that are customarily associated with farms, chickens, fowl, pigs, goats, as provides a definition for the aforesaid animals,” Hunt explained. “It further goes on to state that within Boone County you cannot have animals that are customarily associated with a farm within any zoning district outside of agricultural and rural suburban. Rural suburban are five-acre lots or more. So nowhere in Boone County can you have chickens in this context.”

He said to change this text, council would have to initiate a text amendment, but the first thing council would have to do is pin down the legal requirements of why a chicken is better than a duck, or why a chicken is better than a beehive.

“Because if you don’t analyze that, what you are going to do is put the city in a legal predicament of people that want ducks,” he explained. “They will say, ‘Well that’s not fair that you let chickens in, I like ducks as much as they like chickens, you’re being discriminatory toward ducks’. Then the city will be in a pickle. That’s the first issue.”

He went on to explain that the second issue is accessory structures. If you have chicken coops, and Cable specifically referred to runs, Hunt stated that within six weeks of the chickens trampling on the grass in the runs, it will go to dirt. It is against zoning regulations to have exposed dirt in the city, he said.

Residents are also not permitted to have chicken wire in the city, so Hunt explained that residents will have to come up with exceptions to the city’s fencing requirements within Florence zoning regulations.

Then he went through the setback requirements, saying that each individual lot that wants chickens will have to request a conditional use permit from the Board of Adjustment, and residents will have to go before the board and have a public hearing, as well as provide justification and reasons for their chicken coop. If they have to have setbacks of fifty feet off the property line, then Hunt said they are eliminating thousands of single-family homes from even being able to have chickens, so the city will still have people who are unhappy.

“Once again, it’s very hard to pick and choose between farm animals,” Hunt said, referring to other city ordinances that allow chickens but not ducks or other animals.

He said the next step for this issue is that the council will have to discuss it further and see if it is something they want to take up again. He said the city has discussed this in-depth in the last year and a half, and just finalized the text for Household Agriculture not long ago. The city adjusted its text to specifically rule out the possibility of chickens and other farm animals within the city limits so they could tighten up the county ordinance and leave no doubt about what they intended.

Hunt said as long as there have been building codes in the city, people have not been allowed to have chickens in Florence.

“Zone law is put in place to protect us around the community,” said Hunt. “And to protect the values and the viability of neighborhoods.”