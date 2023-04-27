Five from NKU among 65 KY college and university faculty named Bluegrass Tomorrow ALA fellows















The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has announced that 65 faculty and staff representing 18 colleges and universities are participating in Bluegrass Tomorrow’s Academic Leadership Academy (ALA), including five from Northern Kentucky University.

ALA fellows will receive professional development training and mentoring by institutional leadership from throughout the state to prepare them for career paths in higher education. Campuses nominated participants based on their talents and demonstrated leadership abilities.

ALA is a project of CPE and the Bluegrass Higher Education Consortium, a partnership of 12 colleges and universities in the Central Kentucky region managed by Bluegrass Tomorrow.

The academy was expanded statewide in 2019 to provide an affordable career development opportunity focused on the state’s education challenges and successes.

“CPE is very excited to partner with Bluegrass Tomorrow in this effort,” said Melissa Bell, CPE’s vice president of academic affairs and student success. “The program is highly respected throughout the state and focused on strengthening the leadership of Kentucky’s postsecondary institutions.”

The 2023 participants from NKU are:

• Kristin Hornsby

• David Childs

• Charlisa Daniels

• Sarah Conwell

• Amanda Andrews

For more information about the Bluegrass Higher Education Consortium and the academy, visit bluegrasstomorrow.org.

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education