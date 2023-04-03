Fentanyl test strips are no longer considered drug paraphernalia in Kentucky; that could help save lives















Staff report

Thanks to a bill sponsored by Rep. Kim Moser and Rep. Rachel Roberts which passed in the legislative session and was signed into law by the governor, fentanyl test strips are no long considered drug paraphernalia in Kentucky.

The HB 353 states:

Testing equipment utilized in determining whether a controlled substance contains chemicals, toxic substances, or hazardous compounds which can cause physical harm or death shall not be deemed drug paraphernalia under this section. This includes but is not limited to fentanyl test strips.

Fentanyl test strips are paper strips that can detect the presence of fentanyl in pills and other drugs within minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that contributed to 73% of Kentucky’s 2,250 overdoses in 2021, the Kentucky Lantern reported. it is similar to morphine bu 50-100 times more potent. Using the test strips can help prevent overdoses, the CDC says.



“Unwitting individuals may think they are ingesting one substance and unaware that it also contains fentanyl,” Jennifer Hancock, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States, said in a statement. “With police departments and other emergency responders already carrying and administering NARCAN, a medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency, it makes sense to prevent these overdoses on the front end. It may afford another day where we can get an individual into recovery.

“Test strips and a strong education campaign are evidenced-based practices that can help stem the tide of deaths by fentanyl. We can’t put people on the road to recovery if they’re dead.”



The paraphernalia designation dissuaded public agencies and groups that work with drug users from purchasing and distributing strips for fear that doing so would land them in legal trouble, according to a statement from Kentucky Smart on Crime, a coalition working for justice reforms that address inequities and improve public health.

Drug dealers mix fentanyl with other drugs, such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA because it takes very little fentanyl to produce a high, making it a cheaper option, says the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The risk of overdose increases when people don’t realize they’re taking fentanyl.