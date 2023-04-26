Enzweiler Builiding Institute to offer ‘trowel careers’ course at Covington Academy of Heritage Trades















The Enzweiler Building Institute will be holding an introductory course on “Trowel Careers” on Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30.

The session will take place at the Historic Home at former Colonial Inn in Covington, 1515 Madison Ave. The Covington Academy of Heritage Trades is a project of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky.

This course will specifically cover masonry, concrete and plaster.

If time permits, an overview of painting of historic structures may be included.

The weekend session is limited to 12 participants and is full currently.

Participants range in age from their 20s to 50s and is a mix of both males and females.

The introductory weekend will be taught by Bob Yapp, President of Preservation Resources, Inc., and founder of The Belvedere School for Hands-On Preservation.

