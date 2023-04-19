Enzweiler Building Institute graduates 37 tradespeople during 2022-23 commencement















The Enzweiler Building Institute of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) conferred certificates to 37 graduates during its 2022-2023 commencement ceremony on April 13.

The ceremony was highlighted by a commencement speech delivered by Covington Mayor Joe Meyer. The night also included an address by Ben Taylor, division president of Drees Homes, and immediate past president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. Drees Homes was the graduation sponsor for the evening.

During the commencement ceremony Eddie Luckey, second-year heating, venting, and air-conditioning student, was named Student of the Year by the Institute. Luckey was selected based on his perfect attendance, his enthusiasm for the industry, and his desire to introduce others to the skilled trades.

“Achieving perfect attendance in a program like ours is no small feat,” said Director of Professional Development Vicki Berling. “Our students work all day – typically with start times in the early morning – and then come to school from 6 to 9 p.m. throughout the year. Eddie not only had perfect attendance, but he was always excited to be in class and eager for the night’s assignments.”

The list of graduates with their city of residence by program is as follows:

Carpentry: Andrew Hirsch (Florence), Luke Seither (Ft. Wright), Christopher Seitz (Lakeside Park), Miles Sletto (Ft. Mitchell), and Samuel Tilford (Covington)

Electric: Brian Arlinghaus (Burlington), Hunter Bay (Brooksville), Brandon Becker (Alexandria), John Bessler (Covington), Douglas Boh (Hebron), Joseph Broering (Alexandria), Carter Crawford (Ft. Thomas), Tyler Crouch (Independence), Jacob Flairty (Ft. Mitchell), Edward Gastright (Ft. Thomas), Bronson Gilliam (Florence), Lucas Hagstrom (Florence), Mackenzie Hay (Ft. Mitchell), David Lampke (Morning View), Christopher Miller (Union), Collin Romer (Independence), Joseph Sparks (Bellevue), Randy Stone (Cincinnati), Nolan Turner (Ft. Thomas), and Bradley Wright (Edgewood)

Facilities Maintenance and Remodeling: Annalee Crider (Burlington) and Andrew Koo (Independence)

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning: Eddie Luckey (Cincinnati), Hunter Reinhart (California), Jacob Rider (Owenton), and Thomas Whitehead (Southgate)

Masonry: Harold “Roy” Goerler, Jr. (Dry Ridge) and Austin Vinson (Elsmere)

Plumbing: Derrik Freeman (Ft. Wright)

Welding: Domenic Bernardon (Villa Hills), Jacob Giles (Union) and Jackson Vanderpool (Ft. Mitchell)

Since 1967, the Enzweiler Building Institute has been operated by the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky to provide training in the skilled construction trades. The organization operates two locations, one in Erlanger/Boone County and one in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington.

