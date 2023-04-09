During Distracted Driving Awareness Month, drivers urged to stay focused as fatalities continue to rise















Every year, distracted driving kills thousands nationwide, making it one of the fastest-growing safety issues on America’s roadways today.

April marks National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and AAA is taking the opportunity to remind drivers to avoid distractions and keep their focus on the road.

“Motorists cannot drive safely unless they give the task of driving their full attention,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public and government affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “Distracted drivers not only put themselves at risk, but everyone else using the roadway. Following just a few tips to avoid distractions can help to prevent injuries and fatalities resulting from distracted driving.”

As part of an ongoing national distracted driving effort, AAA, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and other traffic safety advocates are seeking to change the behavior of drivers through legislation, enforcement, public awareness and education, such as AAA’s “Don’t Drive Intoxicated, Don’t Drive Intexticated” campaign and NHTSA’s “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” Campaign.

Because of the challenges for law enforcement in determining if distracted driving was the primary factor in a traffic incident, the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities due to distraction is believed to be grossly underreported.

In Kentucky, the tragedies resulting from distracted driving are on the rise. There were 120 fatal vehicle crashes on Kentucky roadways involving a distracted driver in 2021, up from 91 the previous year, a 32% increase, according to Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data from NHTSA. The number of fatalities due to distracted driving crashes in Kentucky increased from 104 in 2020 to 136 in 2021, a 31% increase in deaths due to distracted driving.

NHTSA defines a distraction-affected crash as any crash in which police identified the driver as distracted at the time of the crash. Distraction can be attributed to 17 different causes as identified by the FARS database, including smartphones; general driver inattention; eating, drinking or smoking; passengers; distractions outside the vehicle; a moving object in the vehicle; or interacting with in-vehicle or controls.

According to NHTSA, 3,522 people were killed nationwide as a result of 3,211 motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2021, accounting for slightly more than 8% of all fatal crashes. This represents an 11% increase in distracted-affected fatal vehicle crashes and a 12% increase in number killed compared to 2020.

Other key findings from NHTSA’s 2021 data include:

• Distracted driving is not just an issue with teen drivers. Of the total number of fatal distracted driving crashes in 2021, 513 involved a young driver aged 15 to 20, while 675 crashes involved a driver aged 65 or older. • Distracted driving fatalities impact all age groups. Of those killed in crashes involving a distracted driver, 737 were age 24 or younger, while 1,522 were between the ages of 25 and 54 and 1,235 were 55 years of age or older. • Other road users are also at risk. In 2021, there were 543 pedestrians, 75 bicyclists, and 26 other non-occupants killed in crashes that involved a driver who was reported as distracted.

About 13% of distraction-affected crashes every year involve the confirmed use of a smartphone, according to NHTSA. This represents roughly 1% of all fatal crashes and underscores that while smartphone use is most frequently blamed for driver distraction, there are many other causes of distraction-affected crashes.

Although the use of a smartphone has resulted in more than one fatality per day on average, distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving. This includes not only talking or texting on a mobile device but holding a conversation with others in a vehicle, eating and drinking, adjusting the infotainment or navigation systems―anything that diverts attention away from the task of safe driving. Unfortunately, many drivers are less aware of the dangers of other distractions.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety partnered with researchers from the University of Utah to test the visual and cognitive demand created by infotainment systems in various vehicles. Researchers found that on average, it takes a driver 40 seconds to program navigation using in-vehicle technology, while only 2 seconds of distraction doubles the crash risk. Traveling at just 25 mph, a driver can travel the length of about four football fields during the time it takes to enter a destination in navigation.

Researchers also found that it can take up to 27 seconds for the impairing effects of mental distraction to subside once a driver stops interacting with technology in the vehicle. Many drivers remain unaware of the “hangover” effect caused by technology interaction.

“Even if drivers perform some of these tasks while parked, or stopped at a red light, their mind is still not fully focused on the task of driving for nearly a half minute after they’ve stopped using the technology and started moving again,” says Weaver Hawkins. “This hangover effect puts other drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians at risk. Many drivers are not aware that the same technology meant to keep them safe or comfortable can also increase the potential for a crash if used while driving.”

The impairing effects that linger after technology use sets up a dangerous situation that can lead to “inattention blindness,” where drivers have their eyes on the road but are not seeing what is in front of them.

Stay safe, stay focused and eliminate distracted driving by following these tips:

• Put the phone away. If you can’t resist the temptation to look at your screen, place your mobile device in your trunk or elsewhere out of sight. • Plan your route before heading out. If using a navigation system, program the destination before you start driving. • Pull over first. If you must call or text while on the road, pull over to a safe location and park your vehicle before doing so. Be aware of the “hangover effect” when heading back into traffic. • Ask passengers for help. If someone is riding with you, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message while you drive. • Be a safe-minded passenger. Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted. • Don’t be a distraction. Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving. If you are an occupant, avoid distracting the driver and assist with navigation, climate or infotainment controls when needed. • Activate the Do Not Disturb setting. Using this feature on your iPhone or Android device will prevent calls from coming in while you’re driving. • Other road users also have a role. Just as drivers need to pay attention, so do pedestrians and bicyclists. Never call, text or play games while walking or cycling. Don’t allow headphones and music to divert your attention or affect your ability to hear approaching traffic.

For more information visit aaa.com.

AAA Blue Grass