Dayton High School adds 6 to the Wall of Distinction; Here are their interesting, inspiring stories















By Dan Weber

NKyTribune reporter

They call themselves the “Devils,” short for the Dayton High School Greendevils.

But Buddy Dittus, Class of ’65, wanted more than that for his Dayton ‘Devils, coming up with the Wall of Distinction for outstanding Devil alums from all eras, all areas of accomplishment and on this Friday at Highland Country Club, from all over the place with honorees this year who have distinguished themselves from Florida to California and beyond.

Three of them have Air Force connections hence the wide geography. An impressive group indeed, with the purpose, as Dayton Schools Superintendent Jay Brewer said of honoring those who make it onto the Wall of Distinction: “to remember and inspire” with Dayton High students reading their individual citations.

Here are the six inductees, bringing to 40 the plaques on the Wall of Distinction.

• PATRICK DOUGHERTY, Class of 1969: Patrick’s career path had him following his parents into social work but facing a burnout at the tough daily challenges, he tried to sign up for a painting class at NKU only to have it filled before a friend suggested pottery. One touch of the clay in his hands at the age of 27 and Patrick knew this would be where his life would take him, including now having pieces on display at the Smithsonian and the Cincinnati Art Museum.

He’s taught at both Xavier and NKU after earning a Master’s of Fine Arts from Clemson and opening his own Dougherty Clayworks in Bellevue, one of seven he’s opened around the nation. He’s been a vice-president of Rookwood Pottery and has won all sorts of awards for his work that earned him the designation as simply “Potter.”

Having been diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2016, Patrick had it in remission until 2022 and is undergoing chemotherapy again, affecting his voice, so he had classmate Tom Rath accept for him. “This is a Walter Brennan day,” he had Tom say for him of the way his voice is affected. “Life is like that,” Patrick says, “full of ups and downs.” His choice, he says, is to go with “the joyful moments.”

Having discovered the possibilities of architectural ceramics, Patrick has taken on a number of commissions for individuals who want items like signature fireplaces, for example. His work has been featured in 20 magazines and specialty publications.

• CHARLES BROWN, Class of 1962: If you want the guy his classmates said was the model for that Coasters’ 1959 hit, “Charlie Brown, he’s a clown,” well the guy from 212 Clay Street would have been it. No one who knew him back in the day “would have ever picked me to be here,” he said after graduating as a guy who majored in “having lots of fun in high school.” And then he grew up, joined the Air Force, traveled the world and became an expert and experienced firefighting specialist.

“I didn’t even go to college until I was 30 after the Air Force,” Charles said, “and that was on the GI bill.” First it was junior college, then an Associate’s degree and finally, on to Rollins College where he “graduated with honors” with his Bachelor’s degree.

Now, if you want an anecdote about Walt Disney, or his brother, Roy, the financial wizard of the Disney empire, well, Dayton’s Charles Brown is your man. After the service, he started as a firefighter and moved up to become the fire marshal at Disney World and then the fire chief of Winter Haven, Fla. He would get the chance to, during the days when Disney World was being built, hang with the Disneys, even if for just a bit.

Brown recalls the day Walt drove up in a giant limo to a site where a truck had crashed into and destroyed a major beam for the famed monorail under construction with Walt looking at the badge all Disney workers wear and saying to him, “Charles, what happened here?” And Charles told him. And when Walt was finished checking out the damage, he recalls how the limo driver asked Walt if he wanted to get in on the opposite side of the limo where he was then walking. Walt said he would not, requiring the driver to back up the length of a football field on a not-finished road so Mr. Disney could get in on his preferred side.

“That’s my Walt Disney story,” Charles Brown says. What does his own story say? “To young people, you can do it.” He did. In a bit of Dayton trivia, the Dayton School Board now meets on the site of Brown’s old home (“When there wasn’t a flood wall,” he says). He credits his wife, a retired nurse and math whiz, for helping him get through college. “When I was in high school, I didn’t know what algebra was.”

• TRACY FERGUSON LLOYD, Class of 1997: Coming in from her home in suburban San Diego, Lieutenant Colonel Tracy Ferguson Lloyd apologized for all the military jargon in her bio, although for the Commander of the 147th Combat Communications Squadron and San Diego Air National Guard Station next to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, there’s probably no other way to tell her story. The Miami of Ohio honors grad took a commission as an Air Force Lieutenant in the Air Force Space Command and moved on up from there.

With assignments as an Intercontinental Ballistics Missile operator and instructor, then a weapons and tactics flight commander for a multi-billion-dollar satellite communications constellation, she would eventually come up with a plan to combat electromagnetic interference and create the first playbook for space protection. As director of operations for an 800-member team, she was responsible for 82,000 national intelligence inputs a month.

With the recent advances of the Chinese in satellite warfare, she could see herself getting a call back from the Pentagon, saying “there are some things I can’t talk about in this room.” As she noted, “you have to be flexible,” in a career that has had her younger son, at the age of 13, having gone to nine schools already. Of the completely unexpected career that would be coming her way, Ferguson Lloyd says: “When I graduated from high school, I had no idea what I was going to do.” And now she commands a team responsible for “maintaining and defending communications for joint warfighters around the world.”

To her parents, Tom – a top athlete at Dayton High — and Lynn Ferguson, who were here for the induction, “I want to thank my mom and dad who have supported me from Day 1.”

• DIANE GUNNING HUFF, Class of 1971: Following some of her world-traveling alums, Diane Gunning Huff – in her Dayton ‘Devil green dress – noted she hasn’t left home, having spent her “last 58 years in the Dayton schools.” And there was never a doubt about how that was going to go. “I knew exactly what I wanted to do – go to college and come back and teach math at Dayton.” Which is exactly what Diane did – and then a whole lot more. She was the girls’ basketball coach when Title IX came in in 1971 – “an exciting time to be around.” And one of the folks who lobbied the KHSAA to certify softball as a girls’ sport, although they changed it to fastpitch, not the slow-pitch game Diane knew. Her Devils finished fourth in the state in 1997.

But it was her academic leadership Diane will also be remembered for after introducing a program, still in use, to teach algebra in the eighth grade to accelerated students. With a Rank 1 certification in counseling, she was the lone guidance counselor for grades 7-12 at Dayton, chaperoned the senior trip, offered NKU classes for juniors and seniors and managed DHS scholarship funds. To top it off, Diane has been a member of the Dayton School Board since 2010, currently serving as vice-chairperson. She’s helped run the Boosters Club and sell tickets at the gate for sports events.

Is there nothing Diane doesn’t do for the ‘Devils? No, there really isn’t.

• BOB DEMOSS, Class of 1945 (deceased): Probably the most famous nationally of the group, Bob DeMoss was considered “a legend to all of us,” Dittus said of the ‘Devil star who died in 2017 at the age of 90, for the football success he had at quarterback at Purdue, where he earned a degree in forestry in addition to all sorts of football honors. DeMoss gave the NFL a try for a season before returning to West Lafayette to become one of the most successful quarterback coaches in college football history.

From the likes of Hall of Famer Bob Griese to current ABC analyst Gary Danielson, DeMoss also tutored one of the first Super Bowl Game quarterbacks — Len Dawson — and a whole series of All-Americans, earning himself the title as the father of Purdue’s “Cradle of Quarterbacks.” DeMoss became head coach at Purdue for three seasons (1970-72) before assuming the role of associate AD for the rest of his career at his alma mater, retiring in 1992.

• JACK “JOHN” HUNDEMER, Class of 1952: The third in the Wall of Distinction’s Air Force trio of inductees, Jack Hundemer moved on to become part of the first graduating class at the Air Force Academy in 1959. From there, it was a succession of promotions, earning his pilot’s wings in 1961, then completing combat crew and B-47 training in 1962 before serving in the Strategic Air Command until 1965. After his service retirement, he became both a commercial pilot and pilot trainer until retiring in 1994 and a 10-year volunteer for the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.