Day-long Craft Fair fundraiser for Point/Arc’s education center is special project for Susan Carter















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It is a first.

For Susan Carter – and for The Point/Arc.

The Point/Arc is hosting a day-long Craft Fair fund-raiser, Saturday, April 29th – noon-5 p.m. at The ZEC – The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center (104 W. Pike Street).

“I wanted to experience the total creativity and at the same time benefit The Point/Arc and its mission,” said Carter, who serves as an instructor at the Point/Arc’s ZEC.

So why a craft show?

“In the realm of teaching, one must think out-of-the-box,” she said. “And that also includes parenting. You must take the lemon to make lemonade.”

Carter knows.

She taught for 40 years in the Kenton County school system – her last stop Simon Kenton High School.

“I retired eight years ago,” she said, “And I decided to step out of my comfort zone.”

Carter said instructors at the ZEC use every resource available.

“Every school year,” she added, “instructors will encounter different groups of people with different personalities. You have to adapt.”

She has.

Carter teaches five-days-a-week at the ZEC – two different classes.

“One is a pre-vocational class,” she said, “I’m with them two-days-a-week.”

For three days she manages a Career Exploration group.

“It’s youngsters in the working world,” Carter said. “Basically we’ll give each of them a buffet of jobs to possibly choose – and educate them on what they’d like to do.”

What Susan Carter likes to do is teach, mentor, and think out-of-the box.

Enter the First All-Seasons Craft Fair.

“What I really want to do,” the Ft. Mitchell resident said, “Is get the community involved with the ZEC’s mission.”

The Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC) was created to give people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) opportunities to reach their highest potential educationally, residentially, socially, and vocationally.

An extension of The Point/Arc, ZEC strives to increase growth and support for individuals and families in the Greater Cincinnati region.

“We plan on many local artisans, who want to support our mission to attend,” Carter said. “It amazes me the support they’ve shown to date with our individuals with special needs.”

Tables for crafters were available for $30, Carter said. “And crafters receive all revenues from their sales,” said Carter, a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University.

“Patrons are asked to purchase a table and also donate one item to be raffled.”

The tables are 10×10 feet, Carter said, and the cost is ten dollars for the table.

“The $30 is for the space,” Carter said, “And the additional $10 is for the table.

The entire event benefits ZEC,” said Carter, who received her MA in both Reading and Special Education at Northern Kentucky University.

The Point/Arc fills in the service gaps for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities from ages four to 80. The educational and employment program includes career exploration, pre-vocational skills, social communication and team building.

The ZEC Center allows The Point/Arc to add career exploration and team building

classes.

“We strive to help all our individuals become contributing members of our community. With guidance and support, our individuals’ talents are reinforced while shaping their future and preparing them for a life filled with independence, pride and confidence as they live their life and explore their dreams,” said Judi Gerding, Founder and President of The Point/Arc.

“The Dr. Anthony and Geraldine Zembrodt Education Center allows us to continue on this mission and more than double the number of individuals we currently serve.”

The Point/Arc, founded in 1972, celebrated its 50th year of service in 2022.

And Susan Carter’s passion helps serve the mission.

“In my 40 years of teaching,” she said, “This has been the most fulfilling teaching

position I’ve ever had – with programs as well as support.”