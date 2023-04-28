Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: CovCath’s Mayer still waiting, more local draft picks and so long, Jerry















It seemed like only yesterday when Michael Mayer was leading Covington Catholic to football and basketball Kentucky state championships before his superlative three-year career at Notre Dame.

But on the actual yesterday, Thursday probably seemed longer than those three years the record-setting tight end from Taylor Mill spent in South Bend.

It certainly felt like that for the CovCath fans who populated the school’s gym for the annual Sports Stag Thursday as they hung out, ate the food from Smoke Justis, put away plenty of Miller Lite – no Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light cans in sight – and watched and waited.

Big screen TVs everywhere, it seemed, with a movie theater-sized screen coming down from the ceiling.< “We’re going to see history,” one Colonel said of the soon-to-be first-ever NFL Draft pick for the Park Hills school. It was just a matter of when. Pretty much every draft pundit in the country said so. Although by the time Mayer showed up on Mel Kiper’s “Mel’s Best Available” five picks on ESPN, there were only three picks left.

Uh oh!

Could we be looking at a shutout here? Will Colonel fans – and Michael Mayer & Family & Friends – have to wait another 19 hours until the second round Friday night?

They will indeed. Not that Michael was the only Kentucky guy in this watch-and-wait mode. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, a possible Top Five pick we were told, was left at the altar as well. At least Mayer wasn’t slotted in until the second half of the first round, mostly in the last half-dozen picks.

“Enjoy it as much as you can,” Mayer advised himself in a pre-taped interview with Ch. 19’s Joe Danneman, a CovCath alum, while admitting “it’s going to be a bit emotional.”

Indeed it was. By 9:19 and the No. 9 pick, Mayer was nowhere to be seen on Mel’s five next best picks. Not at 9:26 or 9:58. Not at 10:30 either, when Levis, the No. 1 guy on Mel’s list with a mere 1.1 percent chance of still being available according to ESPN, was starting to look a bit shell-shocked.

By now, the NFL was on the third hat-hander-out person for the draft picks before they walked on stage (there would ultimately be four of them by 10:23), and there was no sign of Michael Mayer. Nor at the 10:30 updates, or at 10:47, 10:58 or 11:05. Nope, nope, nope and nope.

And then the other first-round tight end, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, had his name called out at No. 25. But no time to worry. By 11:12, the first Michael Mayer mention came. And the CovCath fans liked what they were hearing and seeing.

“Could the Dallas Cowboys pick Michael Mayer?” ESPN asked. A TV shot inside the Mayer home with friends and family crowding around the couch where Michael and his parents sat made it seem even more possible as did the Mayer highlight reel that usually runs only after a player’s selection.

ESPN must know something, people figured. Unfortunately, the Cowboys’ answer was Michigan’s Mazi Smith. “Oooohhhaaaeeee!” or something like that seemed to be the Colonel fans’ answer.

But not to fear. When Michael’s name wasn’t called at No. 27, to the delight of the fans here, up came the Bengals at No. 28. The crowd was ready to react. Surely this would be it. Out came the cellphones. And here came the Bengals’ pick: “Myles Murphy of Clemson.” At least they got the M-M initials correct.

It was 11:30 and most of the Colonel crew remaining to the bitter end was heading to the exits. But wait, Michael Mayer’s name just made its first appearance on Kiper’s five-deep list. Only problem: There were only three spots left.< And just like that, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Kansas City passed with the final name -- Felix Anudike-Uzomah — not Michael Mayer’s.

And we are out of here. But there is good news. No one will have to sit around all night and watch what may well have been as bad a TV show as has ever been broadcast. If you didn’t hate NFL football before the Draft show started, you almost certainly did by the post-midnight finish.

The only good news: If you were at the stag, the noise level was so high in the CovCath gym that you couldn’t hear a thing the half-dozen ESPN “experts” were saying.

• TWO MORE NORTHERN KENTUCKY NFL PICKS PLUS . . . : After a bit of digging, we’ve come up with two more local NFL picks – and a third with an asterisk.

• Holy Cross’ Derrick Barnes out of Purdue in 2021, the 113th pick in the fourth round by the Detroit Lions, earned a roster spot and is still with the Lions as a linebacker.

• Mike Mitchell, out of CovCath originally but a senior transfer to Highlands before moving on to Ohio U., was selected in the second round at No. 47 by the Oakland Raiders. After a 10-year career as a safety with Oakland, Carolina, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis, he’s now in his second year as Colts defensive backs coach.

• Then there’s Covington’s Ron Beagle, who won the Maxwell Award as the nation’s top football player as an end in 1954 at the U.S. Naval Academy while also finishing No. 7 in the Heisman voting. A two-time All-American in football and lacrosse, Beagle went on to become a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and then was drafted by his old Navy coach for the Oakland Raiders but a knee injury prevented him from returning to football. In those years before CovCath and Holy Cross had football, Beagle would bike from Taylor Mill to Cincinnati Purcell. After a successful business career, Beagle died in 2015 in Sacramento, Calif.

• AND FINALLY, GOODBYE JERRY SPRINGER: Have to tip our cap to the TV pioneer who at a time a half-century ago in the spring when he was the young vice-mayor of Cincinnati and yours truly was a young social studies teacher at Covington Catholic, we offered our seniors in American Studies an annual “politicians’ week.” All but one of the politicians who showed up was from Kentucky. The exception: Jerry Springer. And for everybody else, we’d introduce them, give a bit of their biography and then let our students ask them questions. But not with Jerry, who showed up with an entourage of a half-dozen or so (not sure who they were) and just took over. He taught the class. I didn’t have to do a thing. As you watched him do his thing, all you could tell yourself was that this guy was going somewhere. Not sure where that’s going to be, but you were sure it’s going to be somewhere people will notice. As they did for the man who left us Thursday but not before we knew who he was.