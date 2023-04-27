Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Big doings at CovCath for the NFL Draft, big move for NKY college coach















Not a surprise that Covington Catholic is holding a Sports Fest Stag Thursday night in the gym to coincide with the first round of the NFL Draft. According to every draft pundit in existence, CovCath alum Michael Mayer, by way of Notre Dame where he was the school’s all-time leading tight end pass receiver in just three years, will be the first Colonel picked in any NFL draft.

And in the first round, on top of that. The stag, sponsored by Smoke Justis, will offer food, refreshments, memorabilia like Notre Dame helmets signed by Michael, a two-sport star at CovCath.

Admission is $50 for the event that will also feature live TV of the draft with videos from Michael, who will be watching the draft with family.

• NFL DRAFT PICK EXCLUSIVE CLUB FOR NORTHERN KENTUCKIANS:

Here’s our quick list of local NFL draft picks off the top of our head. Let us know who we missed.

• From Dixie Heights, Mark Pike and Larry Schreiber. Pike, an all-time special teams guy with the Buffalo Bills, played his college ball at Georgia Tech. Schreiber, a running back from Tennessee Tech, played with the San Francisco ‘49ers after being drafted in the 10th round (243 overall) in 1970. Pike, who played his entire 13-year career with the Bills, was a seventh-round pick (No. 178) in 1986.

• From Highlands, there is Chuck Kyle, an All-American defender at Purdue, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round in 1969 before choosing to play in Canada and Marty Moore, Mr. Irrelevant as the last man picked in the 1994 draft, No. 222 in the seventh round. The former UK linebacker is the first Mr. Irrelevant to either play in or win a Super Bowl in eight NFL seasons.

• Boone County had two greats in center Irv Goode, a Kentucky All-American and all-time St. Louis Cardinal, who was a first-round pick at No. 12 by St. Louis, and of course, Shaun Alexander, out of Alabama and the Seattle Seahawks. Goode played 13 seasons with the Cardinals and Dolphins. Alexander nine seasons with Seattle and Washington.

• Campbell County’s Herschel Turner, a All-American offensive lineman at Kentucky, was picked by the Cardinals in the second round in 1964, before being forced to retire after two seasons with a knee injury after being named Cardinals’ rookie of the year.

• From Bellevue High, there were the Dougherty brothers, Bob out of both Cincinnati and Kentucky, was a 20th round pick by the Rams (238th overall) as a linebacker in 1954 while Jim “Red Dog,” who was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles after his freshman season at Miami (Ohio) in the WWII 1943 season eventually declined the contract and returned to finish his college career at UC before embarking on a legendary 47-year high school and college coaching career.

• GOOD NEWS OUT OF FLORIDA – Brian Neal, who has done so much for women’s college basketball in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati has returned to the head coaching ranks at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., where he was hired this week as the head women’s basketball coach.

A 30-year veteran coach, Neal out of Covington Holmes, Neal served as an assistant on Thomas More’s 31-4 national runner-up team this season as a valuable asset to head coach Jeff Hans.

“Brian Neal is a proven winner,” said Southeastern AD Drew Watson. “More importantly, he is a man of faith who has a strong record of investing in student-athletes and building positive and productive team culture. He will be a great fit at Southeastern and is the right man to return our program to national prominence, the right way.”

Neal spent the two prior seasons as an assistant coach at NCAA Division I Butler and spent a season at Eastern Illinois as an assistant coach.

“Southeastern is a special place and I’m humbled to join an institution with such rich academic and athletic traditions,” Neal said in a statement released by the school. “I’m looking forward to leading the SEU Basketball Program and working to develop our student-athletes to their fullest potential on-and-off the court.”

Neal spent six seasons as the head coach helping rebuild Xavier’s women’s team, where the 10-win improvement in Year 2 was one of the biggest in the country after taking over the head coaching position after two seasons as an assistant coach with the Musketeers.

During his time as head coach at Thomas More, Neal put together a 171-31 overall record in seven seasons, sixth-best in NCAA Division III among active coaches in win percentage at .846 with the Saints winning 20 games in six of seven seasons with five conference championships, and two Sweet 16’s.

Neal and his wife, Amy, have been life-long residents of Northern Kentucky and have four children.