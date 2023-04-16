CVG to join Epic Flight Academy, FEAM Aero to break ground on new aircraft maintenance school at the airport















Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will join Epic Flight Academy and FEAM Aero tomorrow at 9 a.m. to break ground on a new school for aircraft maintenance technicians.

The school is expected to be completed by early 2024.

It will house up to 300 students and staff.

Taking part in the groundbreaking are Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG, Danny Perna, chief executive and founder of Epic Flight Academy, and Fred Murphy, chairman and chief executive office of FEAM Aero.

FEAM Aero leads the Line Maintenance industry with advanced aircraft maintenance capabilities with a special emphasis on technical training, quality controls — and a focus on safety.

Epic Flight Academy offers an aircraft mechanic training program — and an exciting aviation career, for which there is a big demand. Aircraft mechanics are trained and licensed professionals whose salaries and job opporunities are on the rise, according to its website.