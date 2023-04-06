Covington sophomore DonYale Artis among 12 named ’22-23 GEAR UP Kentucky Students of Year















GEAR UP Kentucky has announced the names of the 12 students selected as 2022-23 GEAR UP Kentucky Students of the Year. The award recognizes outstanding GUK students who consistently demonstrate positive leadership at school, in GEAR UP activities and amongst their peers.

GUK is a federally funded grant program administered by the Council on Postsecondary Education that provides services to students and families in 12 Kentucky school districts and nine partner Kentucky postsecondary institutions. The mission of GUK is to increase the number of students in low-income Kentucky communities who are ready to successfully transition to and through postsecondary education.

One ninth or 10th-grade student has been named as a 2022-23 GUK Student of the Year at each of the 12 school districts served by GUK. These districts are Augusta Independent, Bath County, Bourbon County, Covington Independent, Fleming County, Frankfort Independent, Marion County, Mason County, Mercer County, Paris Independent, Pendleton County and Robertson County.

These students have been named the 2022-23 GEAR UP Kentucky Students of the Year:

• Augusta Independent – Nodinn Williams, ninth grade

• Bath County – Izzy Hughes, 10th grade

• Bourbon County – Austin Rodarte, 10th grade

• Covington Independent – DonYale Artis, 10th grade

• Fleming County – Layton Rice, 10th grade

• Frankfort Independent – Addison Baker, ninth grade

• Marion County – India Young, 10th grade

• Mason County – Skyler Pollock, 10th grade

• Mercer County – Norah Martin, ninth grade

• Paris Independent – Darian Bell, 10th grade

• Pendleton County – Katie Black, 10th grade

• Robertson County – Kate Buckler, 10th grade

These students will be recognized at the GEAR UP Kentucky Institute for a College-Going Culture on April 25 in Lexington. For more information about GEAR UP Kentucky, visit www.gearupky.org.

