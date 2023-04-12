Covington Mayor Meyer applauds ‘new energy and elegance’ North by Hotel Covington brings to city















Luxury boutique hotel firm vR Hospitality held the grand opening of its new luxury boutique hotelNorth by Hotel Covington Tuesday.

Housed in the historic Covington space once occupied by the YMCA and Gateway Bookstore at Pike Street and Madison Avenue, respectively, North by Hotel Covington is a $26.5 million-plus upscale complement to its namesake, the original Hotel Covington, which opened in 2016. The historic 72,000-square-foot building, which had been vacant since 2015, extends Hotel Covington’s footprint by a city block and features 53 luxury suites and lofts.

North includes a new meeting space, an inspired new bar/social space, and a stunning ballroom for up to 500 guests. Connected to Hotel Covington, North builds upon what is already a dynamic experience with its own distinct features and nuances – a fact evident in every turn from the ground floor up.

“Northern Kentucky continues to bring new, exciting developments, particularly in our riverfront cities. With North by Hotel Covington, travelers will now be able to enjoy a luxury stay matching the energy of our region as it continues to become a destination for so many,” said Guy van Rooyen, president of the Salyers Group. “This development is a catalyst for Covington’s potential and an opportunity to showcase why our community is such a wonderful place to not only visit, but stay a while, too.”

“Hotel Covington continues to bring energy, elegance, and visitors to our city, and we’re confident that with the opening of North by Hotel Covington, vR Hospitality and the Salyers Group will build on that narrative,” Mayor Joe Meyer said. “The City of Covington was an active partner from the beginning, working to secure the property by buying and immediately reselling it, then helping with gap financing to continue the development of this very visible corner. North by Hotel Covington’s opening will accelerate the considerable momentum in the evolution of Covington’s downtown core, and we congratulate its developers.”

Rooms with a view

Combining the expertise of the original Hotel Covington design with luxurious fits and finishes, North seeks to create a true getaway experience, unlike anything in the region.

The rooftop of North has been transformed into modern penthouse suites and will complement Hotel Covington’s nationally recognized, hyper-local tailored experience. The suites will range from 330 to 2,000 square feet and offer home-like features, including private gathering spaces, kitchenettes, and open floor plans, with some suites boasting private terraces with views of Covington.

Amenities aplenty were carefully selected for each room, some offering full-size refrigerators and appliances, kitchenettes (complete with plates and flatware), Nespresso machines, and tea kettles. Additionally, all rooms feature linens sourced locally from Standard Textile and bath products from Labottega’s Grown Alchemist.

Special spaces with historic charm, modern styling

Homages to its roots and history are found throughout North, a fact evident in the décor of the new Knowledge Bar & Social Room. Named after the winning racehorse bet by John Coppin, founder of the department store, home of the original Hotel Covington, the bar is a lavish and inviting hideaway combining the charm of yesteryear with modern fit and finish.

Artifacts and photographs hang salon-style to illustrate the pageantry of past race days, and colorful silk streams move across the ceiling mural to pay tribute to Kentucky’s proud horseracing heritage. Velvet bar stools, oversized booths, lush leather, and wood finishes summon guests to linger for hours while gazing into the adjacent Lightwell, a cascade of illumination offering guests a ‘starry night’ experience.

North is also home to Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky’s newest event and gathering space, The Lightwell. Built atop the former YMCA swimming pool, The Lightwell accommodates up to 500 guests. It honors its history with a contrasting dark and light color scheme, traditional pool tile, and stunning cove lighting. As you approach the dance floor, you will be in awe of a jaw-dropping, illuminating LED light display unlike anything else in the region.

Those seeking a more intimate gathering space won’t have to look far: the Duveneck, a unique space with floor-to-ceiling windows bridge North to its older sibling, Hotel Covington. Overlooking the beautiful courtyard on one side and the bustle of Madison Avenue on the other, the Duveneck can accommodate up to 40 guests.

Keeping with its YMCA athletic roots, several spots throughout the building sport (pun intended) floorboards from the original basketball court alongside a collection of visually engaging murals. It all adds to an engaging, introspective, artistic experience aligning with North’s charm and dual existence as a historical Covington artifact and a modern luxury, boutique hotel.

Ramped-up retail space

Joining the fabulous relaxation and social spaces will be the addition of several retail outlets to the building, including the Donna Salyers Fabulous-Furs and Donna Salyers Fabulous-Bridal showrooms. In the coming year, both outlets will relocate to the first floor of North. Revival Vintage Bottle Shop to occupy the former Gateway Bookstore space featuring a full-service bar with a library of 4,000+ bottles for sale on the second floor.

“North by Hotel Covington will be a showcase for visitors and a wonderful meeting place for our community,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber of Commerce. “I can’t wait for people to see this amazing new hotel, bar, and meeting space. Not only is it within walking distance of 11 of the top bourbon bars in the country, but it’s also within walking distance of nearly 5 billion dollars of future developments in our region. North is well-positioned to help accelerate our future growth.”

Rooms for North by Hotel Covington are now available to book online. For more information on North and Knowledge Bar and Social Room, The Lightwell and Duveneck event spaces please visit Hotelcovington.com.

Hotel Covington