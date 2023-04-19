Covington mayor clears up confusion over plea deal for Donaldson, eyes hire for Pointe Benton project















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

The Mayor did not want there to be any confusion.

So Mayor Joseph U. Meyer took a few minutes — just after the city commission’s regularly scheduled caucus meeting — to explain the specifics of the plea deal reached with former city employee Allison Donaldson, who has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the city for her own personal use.

Last Friday, Donaldson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of identity theft, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office released a statement with most of the details of that agreement. It was explained, in the two separate counts, that Donaldson:

• Devised a scheme to defraud or to obtain money or property by materially false or fraudulent pretenses;

• Acted with the intent to defraud;

• In advancing, furthering, or carrying out the scheme, transmitted any writing, signal, or sound by means of a wire, radio, or television communication in interstate commerce or caused the transmission of any writing, signal, or sound of some kind by means of a wire, radio, or television communication in interstate commerce;

• Knowingly transferred, possessed or used, without lawful authority, the means of identification of another person

The identity theft will warrant 24 months in jail, while the wire fraud could carry up to 20 years.

What was not clear in the Attorney General’s release was just how many months Donaldson agreed to on the wire fraud count.

Meyer set the record straight, explaining that Donaldson agreed to the 24 months, along with another 21 to 27 months for the wire fraud. The months would run consecutively, adding up to just about four years in jail.

The Mayor said he wanted to clarify for those who were confused “with the impression that was left by the attorney general’s press release.”

However, the Mayor made sure to point out that the details of the plea deal are only recommendations, and that U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning could actually distribute a much harsher penalty if he feels it is warranted.

The agreement comes on the heels of Donaldson repaying $165,587.53 to the city in late March, which the city accepted.

In September 2022, Donaldson — then the administrative manager for Covington’s public works department — was indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft for using employee credit cards to make purchases for her and her home.

According to the agreement, Donaldson forged receipts and invoices to purchase, among other items:

• $3,015.70 in furniture from Crate and Barrel

• $4,603.76 for work on her Mercedes Benz automobile

• A $4,594.99 outdoor fireplace

• A $9,450 down payment to remodel her bathroom

• $19,726.31 in payments to remodel her garage.

Sentencing is scheduled for September.

Pointe Benton stabilization

Commissioners heard a proposal to hire JTM Smith Construction for the Pointe Benton Landslide Stabilization Project. Three companies submitted proposals, and the lowest responsible bidder was JTM at $358,750.

The Pointe Benton stabilization project is the extension of a current retaining wall between Pointe Benton Lane and Center Street.

The proposal was placed on the consent agenda for next week’s legislative meeting.

IT ARPA Funding

Commissioners heard a proposal to approve $65,000 for IT Cyber Security & Infrastructure for the balance of Fiscal Year 2023 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

The funding will be used for the city’s new managed services provider, as well as laptops.

The proposal was placed on next week’s consent agenda.

Resignation

Commissioners heard the proposed resignation of:

• Police recruit Ryan Wielgus

The proposal was placed on next week’s regular agenda.

1716 Garrard St.

Commissioners heard the proposed sale of 1716 Garrard St. for $15,000 to Aged Oak Properties, LLC.

“Aged Oak Properties, LLC was selected as the respondent that provided the best proposal,” city documents say. “Neighborhood Services has a positive track record with this developer and is looking forward to the property being put back into productive use as a single-family home in Covington’s Austinburg neighborhood.”

The proposal was slated for next week’s consent agenda.

HUD Public Hearing

Next week, Community Development Manager Jeremy Wallace will have a public hearing, as required by HUD, for the draft 2023-24 CDBG/HOME Annual Action Plan.

The public hearing will include a presentation of the draft plan followed by an allowance for public comments.

In order to receive an allocation of CDBG and HOME funds, the city is required to submit its Annual Action Plan no later than May 15. The plan must be presented during a public hearing for review and public comment.

Next Meeting

The next regularly scheduled Covington Commission meeting will be a legislative meeting held at 6 p.m., April 25, at the City Building at 20 W. Pike St. in Covington. The meetings can be followed live on Fioptics channel 815, Spectrum channel 203, the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky (TBNK) website, the TBNK Facebook page @TBNKonline, and the TBNK Roku channels.