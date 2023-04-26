Covington honors Rick Hulefeld for early childhood education, hires contractor for Pointe Benton















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

For more than 40 years, Rick Hulefeld supported the city’s children and their families with early learning programs, while also serving similar leadership roles around the region.

Tuesday night, at Covington’s regularly scheduled legislative Commission meeting, Hulefeld was

honored as he has decided to retire.

“This is an extraordinary and a good opportunity for the city of Covington to recognize and honor one of its favorite sons,” Mayor Joseph U. Meyer said. “Rick Hulefeld has been an indefatigable champion of early childhood, not only in the city of Covington but throughout our region and the state, and he’s left his mark.”

The Commission drafted a resolution commemorating the event.

“Rick Hulefeld began work as executive director of Cathedral Child Care in 1979,” it read,

“founded and led Children, Inc., as CEO until 2017, which later merged with Cincinnati Early

Learning Centers to form Learning Grove in 2020; and, for more than 40 years, has supported

Covington’s children and their families by providing the highest quality early learning and

school age programs available to all families.”

They proclaimed May 11, 2023, as Rick Hulefeld Day in the city of Covington.

“As everyone in this room knows, Covington is an extraordinary place to build a dream,” Hulefeld said. “In every dream, in every startup, there are the ups and downs, the great hopes and sometimes the great frustrations. So, what I’d like to do is to say, first of all, thanks to my family — because they saw it all. They had to experience it all.”

He thanked his wife Mary, and his five children.

“Every successful startup always depends upon people with extraordinary talent finding us and making us better,” he said, before asking the people who were connected with his organizations to stand and be recognized. “We don’t do anything alone — or at least we shouldn’t try … It is together that we can make something happen.”

“Hulefeld was a statewide leader and advocate for early childhood, serving a leadership role in the Governor’s Taskforce on Early Childhood Development and Education and then as Chair of the Kentucky Early Childhood Advisory Council for several years, testifying often before committees of the Kentucky General Assembly and generally acting as an Ambassador to promote the wisdom and benefits of early childhood education,” the resolution stated.

He introduced a K-12th grade service-learning initiative to Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio, serving as many as 25,000 students and teachers yearly; and he brought an annual Brain Conference to Covington that showed the community and the world the importance of brain development in the early years.

But he also acknowledged there are still many challenges facing education today.

“What I really want to just simply say is thank you,” he said. “Thank you to the many, many

people who made it possible for us to grow a dream.”

Kennel first reading

Commissioners heard the first reading of an ordinance to amend the text of the Covington

Neighborhood Development Code to clarify the term “kennel.”

“The purpose of the first reading under our process is to give the public the opportunity to

review the proposed ordinance and give us feedback,” Meyer said.

The order would address a scrivener’s error by removing “kennel” from the list of service-oriented examples and adding “clinic” to the veterinarian use.

“I’ve kind of followed this thing from the beginning,” said Commissioner Ron Washington. “I don’t think a kennel is a good fit in that neighborhood. I welcome the kennel in our city somewhere I just don’t think it’s a good fit at that location.”

Pointe Benton stabilization

Commissioners hired JTM Smith Construction for the Pointe Benton Landslide Stabilization Project. Three companies submitted proposals, and the lowest responsible bidder was JTM at $358,750.

The Pointe Benton stabilization project is the extension of a current retaining wall between

Pointe Benton Lane and Center Street.

IT ARPA Funding

Commissioners approved $65,000 for IT Cyber Security & Infrastructure for the balance of Fiscal Year 2023 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

The funding will be used for the city’s new managed services provider, as well as laptops.

Resignation

Commissioners approved the proposed resignation Police recruit Ryan Wielgus — with one caveat. Commissioner Washington explained that he asked the legal department to “look at the contracts involving our law enforcement officers and talk to the solicitor and the city manager and I believe I’ll get information back on that this week that we can share with the Commission.”

“We have a process in place here in the city where there’s a statute on the books that asked our police officers that we are hiring to sign a contract committing to our Police Department for a certain amount of time,” he said. “That is to assure that they’ll be here and that we can get reimbursed for training if they leave our department.”

1716 Garrard St.

Commissioners approved the sale of 1716 Garrard St. for $15,000 to Aged Oak Properties, LLC. “Aged Oak Properties, LLC was selected as the respondent that provided the best proposal,” city documents say. “Neighborhood Services has a positive track record with this developer and is looking forward to the property being put back into productive use as a single-family home in Covington’s Austinburg neighborhood.”

HUD Public Hearing

Community Development Manager Jeremy Wallace hosted a public hearing Tuesday night, as required by HUD, for the draft of the 2023-24 CDBG/HOME Annual Action Plan.

He included a presentation of the draft plan followed by an allowance for public comments.

In order to receive an allocation of CDBG and HOME funds, the city is required to submit its Annual Action Plan no later than May 15. The plan must be presented during a public hearing for review and public comment.

The Annual Plan identified 10 goals to be met:

• Expand Home Ownership Opportunities

• Increase Affordable Home Ownership Units

• Increase Affordable Rental Units

• Improve Existing Owner-Occupied Housing

• Improve Streets, Sidewalks and Public Facilities

• Improve Parks and Recreational Facilities

• Reduce and Prevent Crime

• Provide Recreation and Education Opportunities

• Increase Jobs through Economic Development

• Reduce Blighted Conditions

Wednesday meeting

Earlier in the week it was announced that Commissioners would have a Special Meeting at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at City Hall, 20 West Pike Street, “for the purpose of taking evidence, deliberating, and making a decision about a complaint against a police officer.”

The agenda notes that commissioners may elect to enter into an executive session to handle the matter.

Next Meeting

The next regularly scheduled Covington Commission meeting will be a caucus meeting held at 6

p.m., May 2, at the City Building at 20 W. Pike St. in Covington. The meetings can be followed

live on Fioptics channel 815, Spectrum channel 203, the Telecommunications Board of Northern

Kentucky (TBNK) website, the TBNK Facebook page @TBNKonline, and the TBNK Roku channels.