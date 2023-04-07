Covington Farmer’s Market opening day set for April 22; open Saturdays, rain or shine, through Oct. 28















The Covington Farmers Market will open its Outdoor Market Season at Third and Court Streets Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Market days are every Saturday through October 28, rain or shine.

The Covington Farmers Market growers and producers will offer plants for sale, growing tips, and information on harvesting and use of produce.

Farmer’s Markets offer the opportunity for local farmers to share their expertise and love of growing quality, healthy produce, while shoppers help their communities by decreasing the distance produce travels from farm to plate.

The Covington Farmers Market fosters a heartfelt connection between its food growers and the neighbors in Covington, offering a place to shop and connect.

Opening Day is also Earth Day.

To celebrate a commitment to the access of fresh and local produce, the Kenton County Extension Office will be on hand to offer native tree species to Kenton County Residents. Offerings will include American Persimmon, Kentucky Coffee Tree, Silky Dogwood, Willow Dogwood, and Virginia Pine.

The Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington