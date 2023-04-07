Covington Commissioner Ron Washington named Covington Education Foundation Person of the year















Ron Washington, a former law enforcement officer and a 1986 graduate of Holmes High School, has been named the Covington Education Foundation’s 2023 Person of the Year.

Washington, who is currently a Covington City Commissioner, will be honored June 14 at the Drees Pavilion in Covington. He is a life-long community volunteer, who served on the Parish Kitchen board for several years and continues to serves on several boards and committees for the City of Covington and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He was elected to the Covington Board of Commissioners in 2020 and re-elected in 2022.

“In my years of working with Covington Education Foundation, I have always been impressed with the caliber of the community leader we choose to receive our Person of the Year Award … and just when I think the well has run dry, Ron Washington’s name surfaces. He is the consummate Covington kid whose experience and leadership make him the perfect person to highlight our yearly celebration of educational goals for the Covington community.”

The Covington Education Foundation is a 501-c(3) charitable organization that was established in 1999. The goal of the foundation is to assist Covington students who need financial help as they further their education. Over the years, the foundation has awarded nearly $125,000 in scholarships to deserving students and provided $35,000 in support of mentoring programs. The foundation also has contributed some $17,000 for youth leadership initiatives.

“This is very humbling,’’ Washington said. “I am honored to have been selected and I am beyond grateful that the funds raised will benefit my fellow Bulldogs.”

Washington is a proud product of Covington Independent Public Schools. He maintains a close relationship with Covington schools and regularly volunteers his time to help students. He is the “voice” of the Lady Bulldogs basketball program, announcing all of the team’s home games.

Washington was the first African-American officer to serve in Florence. He is a graduate of the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Police Academy in Richmond, and the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Va. He was the Chief Deputy in the Kenton County Sheriff’s office for five years. Although he’s now retired from law enforcement, Washington’s rank of “colonel” still makes him the highest-ranking black police officer to ever work in Northern Kentucky. He remains an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20.

After retiring from police work, Washington became a pioneer in the fight against heroin and other opiate addiction. He founded one of the largest medication-assisted treatment centers in Kentucky. The center has helped thousands of people into recovery by reducing or eliminating their dependence on heroin and other drugs.

To donate or attend the dinner, print and complete the event registration form or contact Janice Krumwiede at 859-392-3182 or by email at janice.krumwiede@covington.kyschools.us.

