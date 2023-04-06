Consumer alert: Beware telemarketers trying to sell short-term health insurance products















The Kentucky Department for Medicaid Services is reaching out to providers, stakeholders, Medicaid members, and representatives from the advocacy community to raise awareness of an important issue. As the Medicaid renewals process gets underway, DMS is reminding the public to be aware of telemarketers reaching out to sell short-term health insurance products that are not compliant with the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The Qualified Health Plans available through kynect health coverage are certified to be ACA compliant.





The only official website for enrolling in Qualified Health Plans is kynect.ky.gov.

You can also find more information regarding kynect, the ACA, qualified health plans, and Medicaid Renewals at KHBE.ky.gov. Be wary of other similar-sounding names or websites.

Currently, four insurance companies offer Qualified Health Plans through kynect health coverage. These companies are Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield; CareSource; Passport Health Plan by Molina; and Ambetter by WellCare of Kentucky.

Remember these tips if contacted by a telemarketer:

• No one offering ACA-compliant health care coverage will ever ask you if you have a pre-existing condition.

• Do not provide anyone with your banking or private health information or agree to any request to send money over the phone.

• Do not be afraid to ask an agent for their license number. If they refuse, simply hang up the phone.

• If you receive a sales call from someone selling health insurance, ask the caller to email or send you information about the policy, including premiums.



Any concerns about the propriety of plans being marketed to Kentuckians can be directed to the Kentucky Department of Insurance by calling 800-595-6053.