Constance Alexander: MSU students demonstrate skill, perseverance, and vision in group exhibit















The elevator door slides open. A gentle bell dings. From a distance, the space ahead resembles a cathedral with a vaulted ceiling. The upper level is graced with twin staircases, one to the right, the other to the left. They flow into a single sweep of steps suited to a Ginger Rogers/Fred Astaire tap dance.

Advancing into the panorama, visitors encounter a space vibrating with creative energy. Colors, lines, shapes and textures – in two-and three-dimensional media — complement each other while at the same time clashing and competing for attention.

Welcome to the Clara M. Eagle Gallery, showcasing the year’s Senior Practicum Exhibition, featuring the work of soon-to-be graduates of Murray State University.

In partial fulfillment of their graduation requirements, those pursuing a Fine Arts degree (BFA, BA, BS) are required to present an exhibition of recent works that reflect what they have learned, and demonstrate how they have applied it to a chosen medium.

Olive Branch, a concept created by graphic design major Abby Kyle, claims the entry gallery. T-shirts with eye-catching designs incorporate images and words that echo values of the World Resources Institute’s Faith and Sustainability Initiative.

A colorful catalog showcases the products of Kyle’s clothing company with vibrant photographs. Compelling copy captures a vision that engages faith-based organizations in eradicating poverty, improving people’s health, protecting the environment, and working toward sustainable development.

In her brief presentation at the opening reception, Kyle congratulated her fellow students. She was grateful to all those who helped her, including friends who had to be coaxed into modeling for the catalog. She set the tone for all the student speakers with special mention of the guidance received from individual advisors, faculty committees, and gallery director, T. Michael Martin.

“This is the culmination of years of hard work by the students,” he remarked.

He went on to explain that graduating students’ capstone exhibitions generally take the form of concurrent exhibitions or small groups of students presenting as a collective display. This year the decision was to create a single exhibition within the expansive gallery space. Works from 15 graduating students were lauded at a reception on April 14.

The MSU exhibition is up until May 4, scheduling that allows the public multiple visits to this exciting display.

With fourteen other students besides Abby Kyle, one column cannot cover them all. Highlights of some of the other artists’ individual comments high (and low) notes of their creative journeys.

When Alma Garcia Sandoval spoke, she said that her tears were a combination of joy and relief. She credited her “all nighter group,” that kept her going at all hours, day and night.

Meg Slatton emphasized her use of an “open metaphor” — the concept of aliens – in her work. Besides creating a brand around that idea, she produced a video of multi-cultural experiences of other young people besides herself.

Describing her dramatic entrance on the wide staircase, Gretchen Ruth admitted it “was one of my many performances.” The work revealed feelings of vulnerability that the artist summed up by saying, “My life has taken such a great turn” in putting the exhibition together.

“Honey I’m Home” is the title of Kaley Shackelford’s project. She called the paintings and assemblages “an exercise in vulnerability,” and confessed that her own struggles with womanhood are incorporated.

“I want the work to spark conversations, and I want the viewer to see the validity of unrecognized work,” she declared.

“Finding Solace” was the point of Cassie Melcher’s efforts. Her work began as a way to cope with a new environment. A lover of animals and doodling, she merged the two and created unique but recognizable shapes.

“That’s kind of what I’m playing with,” she said. “This is the biggest thing I’ve ever done.”

Other young artists with their creations on display include: Ella Curran, Jesus Gallegos Moreno, Rebecca Curtis, Mahalia Rickman, Skyler Pointer, Molly Ramsey, Winter Smith, Olivia Swaidner and Miranda Tynes.

The MSU exhibition was part of a city-wide gallery hop in Murray on April 15. Other exhibitions associated with that event were displayed at the Murray Art Guild, the downtown Convention and Visitor Bureau, and Shaffer Square, which hosted a fundraiser for Mayfield’s Icehouse Gallery, which was wiped out by a tornado in December, 2021.