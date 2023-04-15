Conner High School guidance counselor Joel Ford named winner of 2023 KCTCS Pathfinder Award















Conner High School guidance counselor Joel Ford has been named Gateway’s 2023 KCTCS Pathfinder Award recipient.

Established by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), the Pathfinder Award recognizes high school teachers and counselors for their outstanding efforts in assisting students with their future college-going plans. Ford was presented the award during a surprise ceremony Friday at Conner.

“Before, during, and after Community College Month, high school teachers and counselors are working tirelessly to ensure that our young people succeed in the classroom, workplace, and community,” said Gateway President, Dr. Fernando Figueroa. “In that spirit, the Pathfinder Award recognizes the best and brightest among us who go above and beyond to encourage and empower the next generation.” Figueroa added, “Thanks to Mr. Ford’s exemplary efforts, countless Conner High School students are able to follow their dreams and make more informed decisions about their future.”

Any high school teacher or counselor can be eligible for the Pathfinder Award and must be nominated by a KCTCS student or faculty/staff member. Winners were selected based on the following criteria:

• encouraged student(s) to attend a KCTCS college;

• assisted student(s) in identifying a career and postsecondary path;

• provided mentorship;

• and/or maintained contact with student(s).

In addition to Ford, the Pathfinder Award was given to one teacher or counselor from each of the other 15 KCTCS colleges. All total, nearly 250 nominations were submitted, representing every KCTCS college.

For more information on the Pathfinder of the Year Awards, please visit kctcs.edu.

