Community Action Agencies accepting applications for spring cooling subsidies through June 2















Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Spring Subsidy Cooling Component applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through June 2, or until designated funds are depleted. Households, up to 130 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, can receive a one-time benefit to offset their home electric cost.

The Spring Subsidy Cooling Component provides households with one-time benefits ranging from $38 to $200 depending on income levels and housing category. The benefit amount awarded is based on a household’s income and housing category. Benefits are paid directly to the electric vendors.

Interested applicants are encouraged to contact their local Community Action outreach office for specific application instructions. Kentucky’s Community Action Network collectively operates outreach offices in all 120 Kentucky counties.

All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at time of application:

• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household. • Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month. • Most current electric bill, a statement from your landlord if electricity is included in your rent, a statement from the utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program. • The account number and name on the account for the main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

Assistance received during previous LIHEAP components does not affect the household’s eligibility.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More information about LIHEAP and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

Kentucky Community Action Partnerships