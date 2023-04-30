City of Florence to renovate council chambers, including sound and recording systems















By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Florence city council took the first steps toward renovating their council chambers, which would include upgrading the sound system and the recording system.

At their regular council meeting this week, the first reading of an ordinance formally moving the council chambers to the lower level of the Government building was passed. After the second reading in May, council meetings will move to the lower level so that work can begin on the regular council room.

The June council meetings will be held in the lower level.

“This is necessitated by the fact that we’re going to do a council room upgrade here,” Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon at the meeting. “We will still continue to meet at the government center, we will just meet downstairs.”

One of the problems with the current situation is that it is difficult to hear when the council members talk.

Mayor Dr. Julie Metzger Aubuchon said the city has had some complaints about not being able to hear everyone.

On the list of improvements is a tabletop unit at the council seats that will have an integrated screen, microphone, and voice lifter. This unit will support a variety of features, which include:

• digital agenda on display,

• ability to see up to six video streams, two of which will be configured in the system, one will mirror the

in-room presentation display, and one will be for allowing visibility to the broadcast feed,

• the users can see, hear and interact within the unit,

• the unit does have the ability to track voting.

The work order will replace all the existing control and audio subsystems with a simpler, easier-to-use interface for system operation. The audio will be updated to include wireless microphones for guests to use and for hearings. Best of all, the sound quality will be greatly improved.

Another fantastic element will be the ability to see the meeting even if people are not able to attend in person.

The new system is designed to be flexible and provide the necessary output for streaming. At this time, if people do not have Spectrum, they cannot watch the meeting live, so this is great news for people who have Altafiber or any other cable internet. Spectrum users will still be able to view the meetings, but the city plans to acquire a YouTube channel so that more people can watch the meetings.

In addition, the projector screen will be replaced with four video wall displays of 4K quality.

Also on the list are new ceiling tiles and carpet, lighting upgrades, resurfacing on the dias, a new

knee wall, reupholstering the seating for the visitors, and a new paint job.

“The renovations are exciting,” said Mayor Aubuchon. “We will have improved audio and video capabilities that will allow citizens to have access to our meetings and be better informed. One of my goals for the city was to improve communication and increase citizen engagement. We have had some delays with regard to equipment but that has all been worked out now. But this project will demonstrate our commitment to transparency.”

The renovations are expected to take about three months to complete.