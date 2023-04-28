City of Covington plans opening celebration — part two — for city’s new dog park Saturday















As any dog will likely tell you by the velocity of its tail wag, it’s much more fun to fetch a frisbee in April than December.

Warmer temperatures also make it more fun if you’re the one tossing the frisbee.

That’s why the Covington Parks and Recreation Department, which celebrated the opening of the City’s first dog park with a small ribbon-cutting ceremony last December, is hosting a bigger and more worthy party on Saturday.

“Since we couldn’t have the massive celebration we wanted back in December, we are very excited to energize this space and encourage the community to come together to celebrate this anticipated new asset,” said Ben Oldiges, the City’s Parks and Recreation Manager.

The SFC Jason Bishop Memorial Dog Park Opening Celebration – which will happen from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – will feature music, food trucks, activities, a dog costume contest, and giveaways.

Located adjacent to Kenny Shields Park at Ninth and Philadelphia streets, the new dog park features high-end decorative fencing, separate areas for small and large dogs, plenty of seating for patrons to sit while watching their dogs, and a waste station so dog owners don’t have to worry about bringing waste bags from home.

“The SFC Jason Bishop Memorial Dog Park is something that this community has been screaming for over the last few years, and we’re just so thrilled to be able to deliver a final product for their enjoyment,” Oldiges said. “We are extremely excited for Saturday’s opening celebration, and we hope to see as many people and pooches there as possible.”

The dog park is named for Army Sgt. 1st Class Jason Bishop, the 1993 Holmes High School graduate who was killed by a bomb in 2006 while serving in Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division. Bishop’s name adorns the playground at the site.

City of Covington