Chevrolet Corvette named winner of first Coolest Things Made in Kentucky Tournament















Kentucky Association of Manufacturers and Lt. Jacqueline Governor Coleman on Thursday announced the Chevrolet Corvette as the winner of the first annual 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky Tournament presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance.

“We all know what makes Team Kentucky special is our people. Kentuckians are behind some of the most iconic brands and products our world knows,” said Lt. Governor Coleman. “I am honored to celebrate them all and help crown the Coolest Thing in Kentucky.”

The 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky Tournament presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau was designed to allow Kentuckians to choose the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky from among the thousands of world-class products manufactured in our state. The first annual tournament began with a Nomination Round that yielded 72 qualified products. After five rounds of voting and more than 20,000 votes were cast, the Chevrolet Corvette has been named the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky.

“The Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky tournament has been a fun and entertaining reminder of the great diversity of world-class products made by Kentuckians and Kentucky companies all across our state. Manufacturing is the lifeblood of Kentucky’s economy, and the tournament this year has reminded all of us that we do it better than any place in the world,” said John-Mark Hack, KAM Board Chair. “The Corvette has been super cool since its introduction in 1953. Congratulations to General Motors and all the Kentuckians who work in the Corvette facility in Bowling Green.”

General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant has been the exclusive manufacturing home to the Chevrolet Corvette since 1981. Over 1,200 people bring this iconic product to life by assembling the world-renowned car from start to finish at the facility. The current mid-engine car competes on a global stage, with left-hand and right-hand models varying from the Stingray and Z06 to the first electrified E-Ray, all of which are put together in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“It’s been a privilege to be able to exclusively manufacture the Corvette in Bowling Green since 1981. A product is only as successful as the people behind it, and we consider this an acknowledgment and celebration of the hard working employees that bring Corvette to life,” said Jon Andrews, Plant Launch Operations Manager. “Knowing that we build something that the commonwealth is recognizing as the coolest thing in Kentucky is a huge point of pride for our team.”

Sponsors for the 2023 tournament were Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, Mor Talent Solutions, and Thoroughbred.

Kentucky Association of Manufacturers