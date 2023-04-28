Castellini Co. to invest more than $16 million to expand Wilder facility, will create 180 new jobs















Castellini Co. LLC, a Northern Kentucky-based third-party logistics provider, has announced plans for a major expansion of its Wilder facility for additional warehousing, co-packing and transportation services for the food industry.

The nearly $16.6 million investment will create 180 new full-time jobs with 128 of those being Kentucky resident positions.

“We are excited about what this investment in our Wilder facility means for both the growth of Castellini Co. and for the people of Northern Kentucky,” said Bob Castellini, chairman of Castellini Co. “Our new freezer warehouse and order-picking technology will allow us to continue to be a leader in the perishable third-party logistics industry. We want to thank Gov. Beshear, Judge Pendery and Mayor Jones for their support and commitment to creating jobs in Northern Kentucky.”

Castellini’s Wilder facility expansion will include the addition of a 36,000-square-foot freezer, increasing its capacity to provide additional services in the perishable third-party logistics industry. The expansion will also include the installation of a pick-to-light order technology, which will increase the efficiency of the facility’s workforce. The company will also be assembling meal kits to be shipped out from the Wilder facility.

Founded in 1896, Castellini has a long tradition of innovation and excellence in the fresh produce and perishable distribution industries. Castellini operates warehousing and distribution facilities in Wilder and Conley, Georgia.

Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery thanked Castellini Co. leaders for continuing to invest and adding 128 new jobs in the Wilder facility.

“Castellini is a leader in the just-in-time, ready-to-eat packaging business and will grow its total employee base by 60% at its facility in Campbell County,” said Pendery. “With Northern Kentucky’s transportation network and access to more than 50 percent of the U.S. population within a day’s drive, our region is ideal for food manufacturing and logistics companies.”

This expansion adds to Kentucky’s distribution and logistics sector, which includes more than 600 facilities and employs over 91,000 people statewide.

“Manufacturing and distribution and logistics are both crucial sectors in Kentucky, and companies like Castellini expanding their operations adds to the growth we’re seeing,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I want to congratulate Castellini on their expansion to the Wilder facility and thank the company’s leadership for continuing to grow, invest and create quality jobs right here in the commonwealth.”

For more information on Castellini Co., visit CastelliniCompany.com.

Governor’s Office