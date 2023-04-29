Campbell County Public Library seeking applications for open position on board of trustees















The Campbell County Public Library is seeking applications for an opening on its board of trustees.

This is a non-paid, volunteer position. Applications will be accepted through June 19 and interviews will be scheduled in July. The term will begin upon appointment.

“The Board of Trustees are a valuable part of our library system and community,” says Library Director JC Morgan. “We are thankful for the service and perspectives they bring to the table.”

The current board members include Tracy Smith of Alexandria, president; Jessica Schweitzer of California, vice president; Jonathan Cullick of Bellevue, treasurer; and Kelley Raleigh of Cold Spring, secretary.

The board must maintain a balanced geographical representation of all areas of the county. In keeping with the law, applicants for the opening should live in the Cold Spring, Fort Thomas, Highland Heights, Southgate, Newport and Wilder areas of Campbell County. Copies of the job description and application form are available on the library’s website and at each library branch.

Applicants should complete the application and submit a cover letter and resume to the library’s director, JC Morgan, at the Cold Spring Branch (3920 Alexandria Pike).

By law, trustees are appointed by the County Judge-Executive with the approval of the Fiscal Court. The library must provide two interested candidates for any open position.

The board meets at 5:30 pm on the third Wednesday of every month. Meetings last about two hours. The Board of Trustees’ responsibilities includes reading prepared materials prior to the meetings; reviewing and approving the policies and budget; and being an advocate for the library.

Campbell County Public Library