Building Industry Association names The Reserve at Bellevue as site of 2023 Homefest May 6-21















The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) will present its single-site home show at HomeFest Reserve in Bellevue.

“Five brand-new homes built by registered builders of our association will offer something new and exciting for this year’s visitors,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the BIA. “This year’s event will feature a different style of home and community than our visitors have experienced in recent years. The homes in the show will be more contemporary and will be featured in a community that is nestled in one of our region’s more urban environments.”

HomeFest dates are May 6-21, nd will be open on Saturdays 11 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sundays noon–6 p.m.; and

Tuesdays through Fridays 4-9 p.m.

To compliment visitors’ in-person experience is an inclusive complimentary virtual component included with each on-site visit for $15 available online at www.HomeFestNKY.com closer to the show.

For those unable to visit the show in person, a virtual experience will be available for $10. The website site will offer elaborate virtual tours and videos, and allow visitors to catalog their favorite components and communicate directly with the “pros in the know” that have collaborated to bring HomeFest to life.

The 2023 Homefest Reserve at Bellevue is presented by Masterpiece Audio Video, in partnership with Wiseway Lighting and Plumbing Showroom, and sponsored by C.K. Ash Insurance.

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky