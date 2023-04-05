A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Building Industry Association names The Reserve at Bellevue as site of 2023 Homefest May 6-21

Apr 5th, 2023 · 0 Comment

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) will present its single-site home show at HomeFest Reserve in Bellevue.

Reserve at Belleuve, a contemporary community in one of Northern Kentucky’s up and coming river cities is the setting for this year’s Homefest. (Illustration provided by BIA NKY)

“Five brand-new homes built by registered builders of our association will offer something new and exciting for this year’s visitors,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the BIA. “This year’s event will feature a different style of home and community than our visitors have experienced in recent years. The homes in the show will be more contemporary and will be featured in a community that is nestled in one of our region’s more urban environments.”

HomeFest dates are May 6-21, nd will be open on Saturdays 11 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sundays noon–6 p.m.; and
Tuesdays through Fridays 4-9 p.m.

ReaLife Homes’ Belmont is a contemporary design that will be featured at Homefest Reserve at Bellevue. (Illustration provided by BIA NKY)

To compliment visitors’ in-person experience is an inclusive complimentary virtual component included with each on-site visit for $15 available online at www.HomeFestNKY.com closer to the show.

For those unable to visit the show in person, a virtual experience will be available for $10. The website site will offer elaborate virtual tours and videos, and allow visitors to catalog their favorite components and communicate directly with the “pros in the know” that have collaborated to bring HomeFest to life.

The 2023 Homefest Reserve at Bellevue is presented by Masterpiece Audio Video, in partnership with Wiseway Lighting and Plumbing Showroom, and sponsored by C.K. Ash Insurance.

