Braxton Brewing Company to open new taproom to public at CVG’s Concourse A tomorrow















Staff report

Braxton Brewing Company will open its new taproom to the traveling public at CVG airport tomorrow on Concourse A.

A “soft opening” Friday included a ribbon-cutting and celebration.

Travelers through the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will be able to enjoy Braxton Brewing Co.’s nationally-recognized craft beer as well as its seasonal offerings.

CVG and Braxton announced the 1500-sq.-ft. taproom earlier this year and now that it is opening, travelers flying in or out of CVG will have another food and beverage option as they start and end their trips in the airport.

Braxton Brewing Co. has celebrated the Greater Cincinnati community since its inception, in the Rouse Family’s garage on Braxton Drive. From that humble beginning, the brand has become a beloved staple for craft beer drinkers across the Midwest.

Joining the CVG Airport is a testament to Braxton’s community standing, as well as just how beloved the brand has become for those who call Greater Cincinnati home especially.

This addition at CVG will further solidify Braxton as a Greater Cincinnati staple.

“We expect our passenger volumes to grow in the coming years, and with more travelers, comes the need for more food and beverage options,” said Candace McGraw, CEO, CVG, in making the announcement. “We are pleased to welcome Braxton to CVG because we know travelers like to see and experience local flavors and brands in the airport.”

“Creating a unique experience for our taproom guests is something we love doing. Now, with the addition of our taproom in CVG, that’s an experience we’ll be able to create for both locals and those traveling through,” said Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “It’s important to us that this new taproom, just like our others, be a place where visitors can enjoy a craft beer and truly ‘lift one to life’.”

Photos provided