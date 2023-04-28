Bill Straub: The promise of a New South has all but disappeared in wake of radical conservative shift















Whatever happened to the New South?

I’m not talking about the late J.D. Crowe’s backup band with Ricky Skaggs on mandolin, though its return would be welcomed. This question is regarding a brief moment in time – maybe 30 years — when the states of the old confederacy, and tangentially Kentucky, which views itself culturally as a part of the south, seemingly shed their patently racist ideals and embrace of antebellum mores and decided to join the rest of the country in moving forward.

But that promise of the New South is gone. In fact, it’s all but forgotten. Governments in most states in the Deep South are taking up their old habits in a contemporary form. Several are retreating on their commitments to education, including Kentucky. Tennessee, once the most moderate of southern states, has gone hog wild, expelling a pair of African-American legislators for demanding improved gun control legislation — they eventually returned to the chamber — while simultaneously attacking those comprising one of the most vulnerable sectors of the population, the transgendered.

Florida, under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, has moved to ban books from school libraries and championed a so-called “Stop Woke” law aimed at prohibiting the teaching of any subject that would cause anyone to “feel guilt, anguish or any form of psychological distress,” based on their race, color, sex or national origin, although it is primarily viewed as providing comfort to White kids about the state’s racist past.

DeSantis, a potential GOP presidential candidate, has also been engaged in a bitter struggle with the Walt Disney Co., the state’s largest employer, after pushing through what’s viewed as anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation, which has resulted in a lawsuit.

The NKyTribune’s Washington columnist Bill Straub served 11 years as the Frankfort Bureau chief for The Kentucky Post. He also is the former White House/political correspondent for Scripps Howard News Service. A member of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, he currently resides in Silver Spring, Maryland, and writes frequently about the federal government and politics. Email him at williamgstraub@gmail.com

Three states, Arkansas, Tennessee and Florida have banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory with others in the Deep South looking to follow suit. And, as a result of the Dobbs decision, there’s the never-ending effort to place further restrictions on abortion.

The moderate, even progressive, stylings of what was the New South are now just a speck in the rearview mirror. The New Old South, if such a term makes sense, is behind the wheel. While it’s not Alabama under George Corley Wallace in the 1950s, it’s at least the scrawny nephew of same.

The New South had no official beginning or end but it seemed to gain impetus when the likes of three Democrats — Jimmy Carter of Georgia, John West of South Carolina, and Reuben Askew of Florida – along with a Republican — Winthrop Rockefeller of Arkansas – attained the governorships in their eternally hidebound states.

Two of them replaced infamously racist predecessors. Carter, who, of course, went on the serve as president, took over for Lester Maddox, a segregationist who gained notoriety when he wielded a pickaxe handle to keep Blacks from entering his restaurant, leading to a successful gubernatorial campaign. Rockefeller, who defied convention by running as a Republican in what was then the solidly Democratic state of Arkansas, replaced Orval Faubus, who activated the Arkansas National Guard in 1957 in an attempt to halt the integration of Central High School in Little Rock.

At one time the New South movement, if that’s how it can be characterized, since it ultimately disappeared with the snap of a finger, followed the first wave by producing a group of young Democratic governors serving simultaneously – Buddy Roemer, of Louisiana and Ray Mabus in Mississippi, who were both elected to four-year terms in 1988, and a fellow named Bill Clinton, from Arkansas who held the office from 1983 to 1992, before he proceeded on to other matters.

They weren’t alone. Virginia, the capital of the Confederate States of America, shocked the nation in 1990 when it chose Democrat Doug Wilder for governor – the first African-American elected to that high position in the nation’s history, north or south. Lamar Alexander, a Republican who was governor of Tennessee from 1979 to 1987, also enjoyed a moment in the sun.

There were others. What was viewed as the New South offered three basic precepts — education reform to improve historically moribund schools at every level, racial harmony and economic development to provide good paying jobs in a portion of the nation that had long been neglected.

The three items worked together in tandem — to get good jobs, the states needed to upgrade learning opportunities for everyone, Blacks and Whites. And it seemed to be working. Kentucky, for instance, was, for the most part, ahead of the south on the issue of race. Writing in the Journal of Negro Education in the summer of 1956, A. Lee Coleman, an associate professor of education at the University of Kentucky, concluded that desegregation of the commonwealth’s schools, ordered by the Supreme Court in 1954, “has proceeded more rapidly in Kentucky” than anyone expected. When two districts in Webster and Union counties balked in 1956, Gov. A.B. “Happy” Chandler activated the Kentucky National Guard to enforce the law.

In 1983, Kentucky elected Democrat Martha Layne Collins, of Baghdad, as governor, the first, and thus far only, woman to hold that office, and the nation’s sixth elected woman governor. Like the other New South governors, Collins spearheaded education reform and proved more active than any of her predecessors in the area of economic development – she is rightfully credited with recruiting the Toyota Motor Corp. to build an assembly plant in Georgetown, breaking ground in May 1986.

What proponents of the New South sought, above all, was change. Mabus, who sought a Mississippi governorship once held by the likes of Theodore Bilbo and Ross Barnett – two of the most contemptable racists in the history of the republic – vowed that the traditional bottom-dwelling state needed to get moving.

Writing in the Feb. 28, 1988 edition of The New York Times, reporter Peter J. Boyer noted: The state that once said “Never!” to change is now intoxicated with it. After enduring for generations as the national symbol of racial prejudice and cultural backwardness — last in the nation in per capita income, last in employment rate, last in literacy rate, last to mandate kindergartens and compulsory education — Mississippi voters this year inaugurated a Governor, Ray Mabus, whose platform was ”basic, drastic change” and whose dramatic campaign vow was, “Mississippi will never be last again.”

That was then, this is now. “Intoxicated with change,” the folks of Mississippi and the South quickly sobered up. Mabus lost a bid for re-election to Republican Kirk Fordyce, who claimed Mabus placed too much emphasis on education reform. The governorship in Mississippi is currently held by Republican Tate Reeves, who ran opposed to expanding Medicaid in his dirt poor state, indicated he would consider banning birth control, advocated for a “Patriotic Education Fund,” maintaining that “across the country, young children have suffered from indoctrination in far-left socialist teachings,” declared a Confederate Heritage Month and was quoted by the Associated Press saying, “radical liberals” were attacking “Mississippi’s culture and Mississippi’s values.”

Roemer also fell short in his bid for re-election in 1992 – after switching from Democrat to Republican.

So, what happened?

Dr. Charles S. Bullock III, the Richard B. Russell professor of political science at the University of Georgia, a respected expert on southern politics, said for the most part voters simply transitioned, grudgingly in some quarters, from their Democratic tradition to Republican.

It was part of a process. Bullock said passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 resulted in a surge of African-American voters in the South, most of them registering as Democrats.

“Five years after the passage of the Voting Rights Act Black registration jumped and Whites hadn’t really forsaken the Democratic Party,” Bullock said. “Other, more conservative, Democrats left but the party made up for it by getting the Black voters to support you.”

As a consequence, Black voters were understandably reluctant to support Democratic primary voters who espoused racist views, ultimately opening the door to moderates like Carter, West and Askew.

But it proved to be a case of diminishing returns. White flight began to build. Bullock said southern Whites first began siding with Republicans in presidential elections. By the turn of the century, the GOP was firmly established throughout the region. Currently, Republicans control the governor’s office and both chambers of the state legislature in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Sixty years ago, it was the Democrats in the catbird seat.

“The last thing to flip is county offices,” Bullock said. Arkansas, with Clinton and Sen. Dale Bumpers, was the last to resist the Republican tide, featuring two Democratic senators, for instance from 2003 to 2011.

In their book, The Rise of Southern Republicans, Earl and Merle Black, like Bullock, distinguished experts on southern politics, held that “The central political cleavage, as ancient as the South itself, involves race.”

A second consideration was President Ronald Reagan who, in the words of Rosalyn Carter, the wife of Jimmy Carter, who lost a re-election bid to Reagan in 1980, “I think he makes us comfortable with our prejudices.”

“The growth of the Republican party in the South was stimulated enormously by the Reagan presidency,” Merle Black said during a forum hosted by Emory University in Atlanta some years back. “This was one of the most striking examples of partisan realignment ever, and it was a huge change for the South. At this point the Democrats really got religion that they were indeed the minority party. ‘White conservative Democrat’ became almost a contradiction in terms.”

So the New South was something of a mirage, fueled by an influx of Black voters but eventually undermined by conservative and, in some instances, racist Whites emigrating to the Republican side.

Despite the current climate, Bullock said he sees the possibility of a “recovery for Democrats” in some states – like Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina, the lone state in the group, besides Louisiana, with a Democratic governor — who promote a pro-growth agenda.

“A part of the South is showing a possibility of realignment,” Bullock said. “Other parts?”

His voice trailed off.