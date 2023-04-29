BIA’s Homefest at the Reserve at Bellevue offers a special mix of events to highlight the celebration















The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) announces special promotions for HomeFest Reserve at Bellevue, presented by Kelly Bros. Lumber.

“We strive for a mix of special events at HomeFest to celebrate the event and to make special days a focus of the celebration,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the trade association.

“This year we are focusing on special events for our members, collaborative partners in the community as well as featured days that will make this year’s event welcoming to all who visit HomeFest.”

Dates and Times:

May 6th – May 21st

Saturdays 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sundays noon–6 p.m.

Tuesdays through Fridays 4-9 p.m.

Special Events:

• REALTOR Day: Wednesday, May 10 from 2-4 p.m.

Complimentary for REALTORS to attend who bring a business card. Appetizers, and refreshments on site at each home during REALTOR Day

• Date Night: Friday, May 12 from 4-8:00 p.m.

Two-for-one pricing for couples attending HomeFest Reserve at Bellevue as a date. Live music on site.

• Mother’s Day: Sunday, May 14 from 11 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Flowers for sale on site to show Mom your appreciation.

• “Like a Boss” Women in Construction Night: Wednesday, May 17 from 4-6 p.m.

Women’s market on site during show hours.

To compliment visitor’s in-person experience is an inclusive complimentary virtual component of the show included with each on-site visit for $15, will be available online at www.HomeFestNKY.com as the show draws near. Not able to visit the show in person? No problem! Purchase access to the virtual experience for just $10. The site will not only contain elaborate tours and videos but will allow visitors to catalogue their favorite components and communicate directly with the “pros in the know” that have collaborated to bring HomeFest to our community.

The 2023 Homefest Reserve at Bellevue is presented by Kelly Bros. Lumber. Reserve at Bellevue is a cutting-edge contemporary community developed by Neyer Properties.

“We are excited to partner with the BIA of Northern Kentucky to showcase Reserve at Bellevue,” said Dan Neyer, President/CEO of Neyer Properties. “This project is truly transformative for this residential corridor of Bellevue.”

Neyer Properties has actively worked with the City of Bellevue to set a vision for the site.

The City of Bellevue recently received a $1.76 million grant from OKI to improve access along Covert Run. The grant includes repaving Covert Run Road as well as the addition of sidewalks and streetscaping from S. Foote Avenue to the entrance of Reserve at Bellevue.

“This project is transformational to this once blighted area. The city is excited about the new upscale homes and families this development will bring for Bellevue,” said Charlie Cleves, City of Bellevue mayor.

The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education, and political action.