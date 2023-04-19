Beshear, joined by legislators, presents $3.8m-plus to Boone County transportation projects and nonprofits















At the Northern Kentucky Area Development District Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear presented more than $3.8 million for transportation projects and local nonprofit organizations in Boone County.

“The projects we’re supporting today are going to make an incredible impact in this community,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’re improving air quality, helping protect children from abuse, getting food to kids who are hungry and supporting mental health for first responders. Thank you to the local officials and nonprofit leaders in Boone County who are working with us to build a better Kentucky every day.”

“The announcements made today will help Boone County for years to come,” said Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. “Our leaders at the state and local levels have been working for a long time to a make today a reality. We know the work isn’t over, and we’ll continue to strive for a better future for our people.”

Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program

Gov. Beshear presented a check for $2,836,089.60 to the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) to assist in purchasing four hybrid electric-diesel buses that will replace four all-diesel buses that have surpassed their federally defined lifespan.

The funding is through the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) improvement program of the U.S. Department of Transportation. CMAQ grants are administered by the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

“This funding will help TANK expand its hybrid bus fleet and reduce overall emissions of greenhouse gases,” Gov. Beshear said. “That means cleaner air for residents of Northern Kentucky and the Cincinnati area and more reliable buses for the thousands of people who depend on TANK every day to get them to work, school, shopping and vital services.”

“TANK is a major transit provider of this entire region, with a fixed-route system that accounts for some 2 million passenger trips per year,” General Manager Gina Douthat said. “It is critically important for TANK to keep a modern, reliable fleet of buses on the road. We appreciate Gov. Beshear’s support for our CMAQ application.”

Gov. Beshear also presented a second CMAQ check for $660,000 to the Boone County Fiscal Court for a project in Hebron. Funding will improve traffic congestion by widening Southpark Drive to add a left turn lane and right turn lane onto KY 237 (North Bend Road), a busy intersection known to backup. Southpark Drive serves at least 10 local businesses.

“This road carries a lot of truck and passenger vehicle traffic to nearby industries,” Gov. Beshear said. “These road improvements will help reduce idling where traffic currently backs up, resulting in fewer emissions and better traffic flow.”

“The state CMAQ grant supporting intersection improvements at South Park Drive in the Hebron corridor will improve traffic flow, assist the businesses community and enhance the quality of life for our citizens in this vibrant part of Boone County,” Boone County Judge/Executive Gary W. Moore said. “The partnership between the county and the Commonwealth of Kentucky demonstrates how we can have a powerful and positive impact by working together to invest in our communities.”

Nonprofit Assistance Fund

The Governor awarded a total of $357,674.91 to six nonprofits in Boone County. The awards come from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which is helping organizations across Kentucky recover from the effects of the pandemic. The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and Gov. Beshear supported the allocation of funds by the 2022 General Assembly. This funding will provide one-time direct relief payments to support the mission and long-term sustainability of each eligible nonprofit.

The awards include:

$100,000 for St. Elizabeth Home Care;

$100,000 for Go Pantry;

$66,094 for New Day Ranch;

$50,808 for the Northern Kentucky Education Council;

$21,990 for Family Nurturing Center of Kentucky; and

$18,782.91 for Boone County Court Appointed Special Advocates.

“We are so grateful for the support of Gov. Beshear and the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund,” said Jane Herms, president/CEO of Family Nurturing Center. “The pandemic brought so much uncertainty to children and families, and they relied on nonprofits more than ever.”

“The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Funds will allow Boone County CASA to recruit and train additional volunteers so that we can continue our mission to provide court-appointed volunteer advocacy for abused and neglected children to ensure that every child can thrive in a safe and permanent home,” said Colleen Maier, executive director of Boone County CASA.

Laura Dumancic, executive director of GO Pantry and Beth Long, CEO of New Day Ranch, also expressed appreciation for the funds that help to advance their nonprofits services to the community.

“Nonprofit groups do excellent work in our communities, and their dedicated services improve all the lives they touch,” said Sen. John Schickel of Union. “I’m glad the Kentucky General Assembly prioritized one-time federal dollars to these noble causes because taxpayers can rest assured these great organizations will make the most of them.”

“I am very pleased to take part in the announcement for so many wonderful funding opportunities coming to several of our vital nonprofits,” said Rep. Marianne Proctor of Union.

“Boone County has been a leader in driving commerce and growth in Kentucky,” said Rep. Steve Rawlings of Burlington. “We thank the Governor for bringing attention to the funding of the local awards by the legislature and for administering the funding.”