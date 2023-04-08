BE NKY Growth Partnership CEO Lee Crume to be featured speaker at Florence Rotary meeting April 10















Lee Crume, CEO of BE NKY Growth Partnership, will be the featured speaker at the next Rotary Club of Florence lunch meeting.

Crume will share current business trends and discuss four recently-launched initiatives of Northern Kentucky’s economic development company, which provides businesses with the expertise to bring or build opportunity in Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties.

In 2022, BNE KY (formerly Tri-ED) won 19 economic development projects, representing 2,356 new jobs and $291M in capital investment. The organization also exceeded its $4.5 million investor campaign goal in 2022 to become a growth partnership with private and public support. One of BE NKY’s most useful tools, the Northern Kentucky Atlas, a data dashboard with more than 200 unique data variables for Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties, was launched at the company’s first Annual Forum in November 2022.

Crume assumed his role as BE NKY CEO in April 2019, bringing extensive private-sector business expertise to the role. Crume and his team have been successful in exceeding the company’s targets for new jobs and capital investment announced in 2020, 2021, and 2022, despite the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Florence Rotary Club meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 10, at the Florence Nature Center’s Evelyn M. Kalb Gathering House located at 7200 Nature Park Dr. in Florence. RSVPs are requested for planning purposes and can be completed online. Guests are welcome to attend.

Full meeting agenda:

11:45 a.m. – Lunch Buffet $12/person

12 p.m. – Meeting Begins: Greeting, Prayer, Pledge & 4-Way Test

12:15 p.m. – Program Begins

1 p.m. – Meeting Adjourned

The meeting will also be live-streamed on the Rotary Club of Florence Youtube channel and via Facebook Live.

Rotary Club of Florence