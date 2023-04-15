BCM’s April 19 NKY History Hour takes a look back at horsecars and streetcars of Kentucky from 1860-1950















Running on two steel rails, drawing power from an overhead wire, the streetcar provided a smooth, quiet ride and a safe, convenient, relatively inexpensive mode of transportation for busy travelers.

Beginning with horse-drawn cars and later evolving into electric-powered ones, streetcars were far faster than any earlier form of transportation at the time. The first horsecar line in Northern Kentucky, the Covington Street Railway Company, was incorporated in 1864 and up until 1950, Northern Kentucky was home to a web of streetcar tracks and connections.

Join author and historian Charles Bogart as he shares the history of the horsecar and streetcar lines that operated in Kentucky between 1860 and 1950 in the next virtual NKY History Hour program at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 19.

Register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook.

A graduate from Newport Catholic High School, Charles H. Bogart enlisted into the U.S. Navy in 1958. After retiring from the Navy, he graduated from Thomas More University and obtained a master’s degree in urban planning from Ohio State University. He worked for 40 years as a Plans and Operation Officer for Kentucky Emergency Management and is currently a conductor at the Bluegrass Railroad Museum in Versailles.

Bogart has written eight books on Kentucky Railroad and military history, including Yellow Sparks Over The Bluegrass – Streetcars and Interurbans of Kentucky, Railroad Defenses of the Bluegrass and The Louisville & Nashville Railroad in Kentucky as Seen Through Postcards.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Wednesday evening and are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM at bcmuseum.org.

