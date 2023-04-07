Aviatra Accelerators hosts 1st WOB (Women-Owned-Business) ‘crawl’ in COV downtown, Mainstrasse















Aviatra Accelerators, a regional non-profit dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs with education, resources and connections, will host its first WOB Crawl (Women-Owned Business “crawl”) on Sunday, April 23 from 1-7 p.m. – showcasing many of the more than 40 retail shops, bars, restaurants, light manufacturing and service providers owned by women in Covington’s Downtown and Main Strasse neighborhoods.

A few of the businesses featured on the crawl include Crafts and Vines, Grainwell, Inspired Fashion, the Law Offices of Shannon C. Smith, MK’s Totebags and Monogramming, Peachy & Vintage and Purple Paisley Local Artisan Shop. (See list below)

“There are so many local women-owned businesses that we wanted to celebrate and support; we thought this would be a fun and engaging way to highlight them,” said Aviatra CEO, Jill Morenz.

A $20 wristband provides attendees with a map and access to the participating businesses, with special discounts and light refreshments at each, as well as a chance to win raffle prizes and other gifts.

“Support for diverse business ownership is not a talking point for the City of Covington; it’s in our DNA, it’s how we administer our incentives and assistance. We are proud to be part of this event and even more proud that so many women-owned businesses choose to make their home in the Covington,” noted Tom West, Economic Development Director, The City of Covington.

The event is presented by First Financial Bank, as well as Smith Law, ECDI, the Women’s Business Center of Greater Cincinnati, the City of Covington, the Covington Business Council, Blue North, Spotted Yeti and Scooter Media. All proceeds from the event will help Aviatra Accelerators and NKU’s Women in Entrepreneurship Club provide education and support to female entrepreneurs.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.aviatraaccelerators.org/wobcrawl.

If you have a woman-owned business in Covington’s downtown or MainStrasse neighborhoods, click here to sign up.

Participating Businesses (to date):

• Arden & Gold

• Cooler Keg

• Covington Yoga

• Crafts & Vines

• East to Vest Productions

• Funke Real Estate Group

• Golden Gelato

• Grainwell

• Greenline Salon

• Gumdrop

• Handzy Shop + Studio

• House of Beauty

• Inspired Fashion

• Kentucky Botanical Co.

• Legacy Designs Tattoo

• MK’s Totebags & Monograms

• Painted Bread Marketing

• Peachy & Vintage

• Purple Paisley Local Artisan Shop

• Revival Vintage Bottle Shop

• Rich’s Proper Food & Drink

• Second Story Bar

• Smith Law

• soHza sister fair trade boutique

• Stitch Yarn Studio

• The Globe

• Up Over Bar

