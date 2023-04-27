Attorney Roger Braden shares his family’s story — and much more — in his book ‘War and Chaos’















By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

NKY attorney Roger Braden grew up in a small village in Western Kentucky’s Webster County, influenced by his family’s deep roots, strong patriotism — and a deep military background. His father served in the Navy in WWII and his mother’s only brother, Casey Jones, was killed in combat in France. His mother’s family became a Gold Star Family on August 11, 1944.

Though Casey was the uncle he’d never meet, there is no question that Casey has been a driving influence in Braden’s life. He is living proof that war affects everyone — and a book he has written, War and Chaos, explores the consciousness of war’s effects and provides a platform on which to make future decisions. Is war the only answer?

The day his grandmother learned of her son’s death, she was working in the field picking black-eyed peas when a Western Union car pulled into the driveway to deliver the telegram. His grandfather was at work at the time and had a hard time accepting that his son was dead. Even after Casey’s best friend came home from the war and explained exactly how it happened, Braden’s grandfather held on to his doubts.

Casey’s body was not returned to his family until almost four years later when a guard escorted the casket to their home.

Braden tells the story:

“The guard slept on a couch in the living room with the casket. Because they didn’t have electricity, bedtime came shortly after dark. My grandmother said she was asleep and heard a ruckus in the living room. She lit the kerosene lamp, slipped on her housecoat and slippers . . .As she entered the room Grandfather was insisting the guard open the casket. He didn’t believe his son was in it. The guard was refusing and Grandmother finally convinced Grandfather to go back to bed.

“. . .she dozed off. Then she heard a click-click, lighted the lamp, and when she entered the living room she saw that Grandfather had a gun. The guard retreated to the couch and Granddad cracked the seal on the coffin and opened the casket . . .he reached in and felt the bones in the casket.

“. . .He found severe damage to the back of the skull (consistent with Casey’s friend’s story). . .

“Grandfather said, ‘That’s my boy,’ and walked back to the bedroom. The next day Casey was buried.”

The traumatized family moved on but never fully recovered from their loss. Throughout his childhood, Braden was told how much he looked like Casey and how he acted like Casey. Even his mother agreed.

When both his parents had passed away, Braden and his brother and sister were sorting through their belongings when they discovered a book, 329 Buckshot Infantry Regiment, A History. It was a diary-type book, he said, about the regiment from the time the soldiers were sworn in at Fort Benjamin to their training at Camp Breckinridge, telling stories about meeting the Russians in Zerbst, Germany, just outside Berlin and all about their battles.

“To me, all the guys in the 329th are heroes,” Braden said.

When he turned 18, Braden became an Air Force medic and served from 1971-1975 but he did not serve in combat and never went to Vietnam. He returned to Kentucky, free of the feeling that his destiny was to die in combat like Casey. Instead, he took advantage of the educational benefits of the G.I. Bill, moved to Henderson and attended the local Community College to become an Emergency Department Registered nurse. He later graduated from the Chase College of Law at NKU and now practices in Northern Kentucky where he is managing partner at Braden & Associates.

He has written War and Chaos, inspired by his experiences and his family’s terrific and impactful loss, telling Casey’s story and the stories of others who have served, of their families and friends, and of civilians who endured the hardships of war. In his book, he provides a unique perspective through first-hand accounts of the psychological and physical damage that war inflicts on millions.

Our country has been in numerous wars, he says, and thousands of servicemen and women had died or been injured, yet hatred thrives and seems to be on the rise.

“I wrote this book because I think we live in a dangerous time for democracy,” he said. “I want to raise awareness of this threat and to gain recognition for the soldiers who sacrificed so much for our freedom.

“I want to honor their families and to provide hope to others who have suffered through losses created by war and chaos.”

American families with members serving in the military are called “Blue Star Families.” For them, stress and anxiety are unrelenting. “Gold Star Families” are those who have had relatives killed while serving. Their pain of loss is immeasurable. The truth is, no family wants to be a Gold Star Family, says Braden. It is an honor nobody wants.

Braden identifies those who have had loved ones wounded, emotionally or physically, during military service as “Purple Star Families.” The pain doesn’t go away with a star placed on a flag, a button worn on a lapel, or a day designated as a special day. Lives are changed forever.

Is there hope for a happy ending?

War and Chaos is available in paperback and e-book on Amazon.com and other outlets.

Braden will be going back to Western Kentucky, to Union County, for a book signing event on April 29. At that time, he intends to donate a copy of War and Chaos and the 329 Buckshot Infantry Regiment, A History book found in his family’s belongings to the Camp Breckinridge Museum.