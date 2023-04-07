Art Lander’s Outdoors: Pendleton County’s Kincaid Lake offers anglers a quality largemouth bass fishery















Editor’s note: This is the eleventh article in an occasional series on small lakes in central and eastern Kentucky.

Kincaid Lake is in Pendleton County, three miles northeast of Falmouth, off Ky. 159.

The 183-acre lake, which opened to public fishing in 1963, has about 13 miles of shoreline, with a maximum depth of 37 feet and an average depth of 13 feet.

Impounded from Kincaid Creek, a small stream that flows into the Licking River, the lake is the centerpiece of the 850-acre Kincaid Lake State Park.

Fish Species/Special Fishing Regulations

Jug and limb (set) lines are prohibited.

The fish species include:

Largemouth Bass: Statewide regulations apply (12-inch minimum size limit and 6-fish daily creel).

The lake has a reputation of producing quality largemouth bass, with trophy fish potential (23-inch fish). A recent creel survey determined that fishing pressure on largemouth bass was moderate to heavy.

Some highlights from a bass assessment in 2022 include:

• a Three-year-old bass averaged 10.8 inches in length, with an excellent growth rate noted for the 2021 year class. • The electrofishing catch rate for 15-inch and larger bass was excellent. • The electrofishing catch rate for 20-inch and larger bass was one of the highest in the state. • The future looks very promising for the bass population over the next several years.

Crappie: Both black crappie and white crappie are present. Statewide regulations apply. Crappie are abundant, but most fish are 6 to 9 inches long.

Catfish: Both channel catfish and flathead are present. There’s a 12-inch minimum size limit for all catfish species. There are good numbers of channel catfish over 15 inches in length.

Bluegill: Abundant, but most fish are less than 6 inches in length.

Recent Fish Stockings

Between 2019 and 2021, a total of 4,630 channel catfish and 1,161 largemouth bass were released in the lake.

Fish Attractors

Brush piles and pallet structures have been sunk in about 15 locations in the lower lake. An updated fish attractor map is available online.

Boating Access

There are two paved boat launching ramps for trailered recreational boats, one just above the dam and one in the state park. There is no fee to launch. There is no fishing pier.

State Park Facilities

Open year-round, Kincaid Lake State Park, offers a wide range of outdoor activities. Call ahead as some facilities are open seasonally.

Facilities include 2.25 miles of hiking trails, a 9-hole golf course, miniature golf, a campground, a marina, picnic grounds, a swimming pool, and tennis, basketball and volleyball courts.

Kincaid Lake State Park is located at 565 Kincaid Park Road in Falmouth. For more information, contact the park office at 859-654-3531 or visit the website at parks.ky.gov.

Kincaid Lake is a popular outdoor destination and an easy drive from the Northern Kentucky suburbs.