Art Lander’s Outdoors: McNeely Lake in southern Jefferson County has reputation for quality sunfish















Editor’s note: This is the twelfth article in an occasional series on small lakes in central and eastern Kentucky.

McNeely Lake is in southern Jefferson County, near Okolona, off Cooper Chapel Road.

The 55-acre lake, opened to public fishing in 1955, was impounded from a branch of Floyd’s Fork, a tributary to the Salt River.

McNeely Lake has about 4 miles of shoreline, with a maximum depth of 30 feet, and an average depth of 10 feet.

Fish Species / Special Fishing Regulations

Possession or use of live shad for bait is prohibited.

The fish species include:

The lake has a reputation of producing quality sunfish.

Redear Sunfish: There are good numbers of fish through 9 inches, with some 10-inch and larger fish present. There are two other species of sunfish present.

Bluegill: There are good numbers of fish through 8 inches, with some larger fish are present.

Warmouth: There are large fish present. Concentrate fishing efforts around weed beds.

The Warmouth (Lepomis gulosus) is most abundant in low-gradient streams in western Kentucky. Small populations are found in only two lakes in central Kentucky — 149-acre Elmer Davis Lake, in Owen County, and 55-acre McNeely Lake in Jefferson County.

The medium-sized, robust sunfish has a large head and mouth. Coloration is dark olive to grey, with brownish sides and yellow markings. Dark red-brown lines radiate from the back of the eye. Adults can grow to 12 inches, but most are less than 10 inches.

Largemouth Bass: A majority of the bass are between 8 and 12 inches, with good numbers of fish over 15 inches, and 20-inch bass are present. A 12 to 15-inch protective slot limit is in effect, and the daily creel limit is six. Concentrate fishing activity around stands of water willows, fallen trees, and stumps.

Catfish: There are three species present — channel catfish, flathead catfish and blue catfish. Large channel catfish are possible. There’s a 12-inch minimum size limit on all catfish species.

Crappie: It’s a small population, but large fish are present. Fish near weed beds and fallen trees.

Recent Fish Stockings

A total of 6, 375 channel catfish were stocked during the five-year period from 2018 through 2022.

Fish Attractors

Fish attractors, including Brush piles and Christmas trees, have been sunk in the lake in about 20 locations.

Boating Access

There is a paved boat ramp for trailered recreational boats and a paddle craft launch for carry-down boats. There is no fee to launch.

There is a fishing pier and bank access for fishing.

McNeely offers fishing for casual anglers in metropolitan Louisville.

Art Lander Jr. is outdoors editor for the Northern Kentucky Tribune. He is a native Kentuckian, a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a life-long hunter, angler, gardener and nature enthusiast. He has worked as a newspaper columnist, magazine journalist and author and is a former staff writer for Kentucky Afield Magazine, editor of the annual Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide and Kentucky Spring Hunting Guide, and co-writer of the Kentucky Afield Outdoors newspaper column.