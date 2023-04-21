Art Lander’s Outdoors: Lake Shelby offers 20 acres of water with bluegill, crappie, bass and catfish















Editor’s note: This is the thirteenth article in an occasional series on small lakes in central and eastern Kentucky.

Lake Shelby is minutes from busy downtown Shelbyville, off Burks Branch Road, adjacent to Clear Creek Park.

The 64-acre lake was impounded from Clear Creek, a tributary to the Salt River. Built in 1949, Lake Shelby is owned by the City of Shelbyville and operated by Shelbyville/Shelby County Parks and Recreation. The shallow, narrow lake extends northeastward from its dam towards Ky-55.

The original lake bed was never contoured. When the dam was built, trees were cut along a low lying field along the creek. The lake has lots of submerged wood cover and an island just above the dam.

In the early years the lake was the water source for the city and later a private fish and game club. In 1970 the Shelbyville/Shelby County Park and Recreation Board was created, and the city turned Lake Shelby over to the parks department to operate.

Fish Species/Special Fishing Regulations

There is bank access to the lake. There is no fishing pier. There is also bank access to the small tailwaters, along the Clear Creek Greenway.

Fish species include:

Largemouth Bass: 15-inch minimum size limit, statewide daily creel limit (6 fish).

Catfish: There are two species of catfish in the lake — channel catfish and flathead catfish. There’s a 12-inch minimum size limit for all catfish species. The daily creel limit on channel catfish is 4 per angler.

Crappie: Statewide regulations apply.

Redear Sunfish: Statewide regulations apply.

Recent Fish Stockings

In the past five years, 850 channel catfish, and 403 largemouth bass have been stocked in Lake Shelby.

Fish Attractors

There are no fish attractors.

Boating Access/Facilities

There is a paved boat ramp for trailered recreational boats. The daily fees to launch for $4 for motorized boats and $2 for non-motorized boats.

An annual pass, valid for one year from date of purchase, is $40 for motorized boats, and $20 for non-motorized boats.

There is a 10-site RV campground at the dam, and 15 primitive tent sites along the lakefront, with fire pits and picnic tables.

No swimming in the lake is allowed. There is a one-mile hiking trail along the lake.

Lake Shelby is a convenient escape for anglers in Shelbyville who want to fish with friends and family for a few hours.

Art Lander Jr. is outdoors editor for the Northern Kentucky Tribune. He is a native Kentuckian, a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a life-long hunter, angler, gardener and nature enthusiast. He has worked as a newspaper columnist, magazine journalist and author and is a former staff writer for Kentucky Afield Magazine, editor of the annual Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide and Kentucky Spring Hunting Guide, and co-writer of the Kentucky Afield Outdoors newspaper column.