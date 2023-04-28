Art Lander’s Outdoors: Lake Jericho is an often overlooked fishing destination off I-71 in Henry Co.















Editor’s note: This is the fourteenth article in an occasional series on small lakes in central and eastern Kentucky.

Lake Jericho is a few minutes south of exit 28 off Interstate-71, on Ky. 153 in western Henry County.

The 137-acre lake was impounded from Jackson Creek, a tributary to the Little Kentucky River. There are about 5.1 miles of shoreline, and the lake has a maximum depth of 40 feet and an average depth of about 18 feet.

The lake shoreline is undeveloped, with impressive stands of mature hardwood trees.

Built and owned by the Little Kentucky River Water Conservancy District, the lake opened to public fishing in 1969.

A daily admission fee is charged to anyone using the property, adults $2, and children $1.

This fee, in combination with boat launching and camping fees, is used to maintain and operate the recreation area, which is open during daylight hours only. There is a booth at the entrance to the recreation area, where visitors pay appropriate fees.

Fish species and special fishing regulations

Possession or use of live shad for bait is prohibited.

There is bank access for fishing, but no fishing pier.

The fish species include:

Largemouth Bass: There is a 15-inch minimum size limit. Statewide creel limits apply (six fish).

There are very good numbers of largemouth bass over 12 inches, with excellent potential for quality-sized fish, up to and over 20 inches.

Catfish: There’s a 12-inch minimum size limit for all catfish species.

Both channel catfish and flathead catfish are present.

There are very good numbers of channel catfish with potential for trophy fish (28 inches), and an expanding population of flathead catfish.

A third species of catfish may be present in the lake in small numbers. The white catfish (Ameiurus catus), a non-native species, sourced from commercial hatcheries, has been introduced into private waters across Kentucky. White catfish have been found in the Little Kentucky River below the lake.

Crappie: Statewide regulations apply (no minimum size limit, 20-fish daily creel).

Small numbers of white crappie and black crappie are present, with most fish in the seven to 10-inch range, with larger fish possible.

Recent Fish Stockings

Since 2019, two fish species have been released in the lake.

In 2022, 176 largemouth bass were stocked, and in 2021 and 2019, 2,015 channel catfish were stocked.

Fish Attractors

There are no fish attractors.

Boating Access and Facilities

There is a paved boat ramp for trailered recreational boats. The fee to launch is $4.

The lake is no wake, idle speed only. Life preservers are required.

Rental boats are available ($19).

There is no swimming, and no ATVs are allowed.

Pets are allowed but must be kept on a leash.

Facilities include: picnic tables, grills, restrooms, and two shelters available on a first-come, first-served basis, but may be reserved for family reunions, company picnics, and church outings.

Camping is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The camping season is from April 1 through October 31 and campsites may be rented nightly, weekly or monthly.

There are 62 sites for recreational vehicles (RV), with electric and water hookups. About half of the RV sites have sewer hookups, and there is a sewage dump station.

RV camping rates are:

• With water and electricity: $22 a night, $132 a week, and $350 a month.

• With water, electricity and sewer: $25 a night, $145 a week, and $380 a month.

• Tent Camping: $18 a night, $108 a week, and $270 a month.

A small store at the campground sells ice, live bait and snacks.

For additional information visit the Lake Jericho Recreation Area website or call 502 743-5205.

Art Lander Jr. is outdoors editor for the Northern Kentucky Tribune. He is a native Kentuckian, a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a life-long hunter, angler, gardener and nature enthusiast. He has worked as a newspaper columnist, magazine journalist and author and is a former staff writer for Kentucky Afield Magazine, editor of the annual Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide and Kentucky Spring Hunting Guide, and co-writer of the Kentucky Afield Outdoors newspaper column.