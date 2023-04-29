A reminder about 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — free for suicide, mental health or addiction issues















In his weekly update, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on 988, the easy-to-remember, three-digit mental health crisis hotline, which connects Kentuckians facing thoughts of suicide, mental health distress, or an addiction crisis to compassionate and trained counselors who can help.

The Governor reported that since launching 988, Kentucky-based calls have increased by 23%. Additionally, there has been a 15% drop in abandoned calls since activating 988.

According to data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the average speed at which calls are answered across the country is 35 seconds. In Kentucky, the average rate at which calls are answered is 10 seconds less than the national average at 25 seconds.

“I want to thank all of our partners and mental health advocates across the state and beyond who have worked so hard to make this possible,” said Gov. Beshear. “This administration will always support Kentuckians as they seek health care, whether that’s physical or mental health care, and we will keep working to make both even more accessible.”

If you or someone you now is in crisis, someone to talk to is just a dial away — call 988. It is available 24/7/365 and free-of-charge. Callers will connect with a compassionate, trained counselor who can help address their issues as smoothly as possible. Callers get connected quickly to the right kind of help, thanks to the netowrk of call centers linked to other invaluable lifesaving services.