9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit coming May 5-12, to Florence; special event at Florence Y’alls















Staff report

meetNKY Convention Visitors Bureau and officials with the City of Florence have partnered with the nonprofit, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, to bring the 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit to the region.

Events include:

• 1 p.m. on Friday, May 5 – First responders will escort the 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit from the Outlet Centers in Dry Ridge to the Florence Government Center.

• 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6 – An opening ceremony will be held at the Florence City Center, where residents of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati can pay their respects to the first responders who lost their lives at the World Trade Center on 9/11 and from 9/11-related illnesses by visiting the exhibit, which will be open Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 14.

• The 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit will be at Florence Government Center, 8100 Ewing Blvd., Florence, from Noon–6 p.m. Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 14, except for Friday May 12 when it is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• At 6:20 p.m., Friday, May 12: The Florence Y’alls will honor first responders during a First Responders Night at Thomas More Stadium. Remarks will be delivered by local dignitaries honoring New York firefighters who responded to the attack on the World Trade Center on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Local first responders and their families will receive free entrance to the game, which starts at 7:03 p.m.

Julie Kirkpatrick, President CEO of meetNKY learned of the opportunity to secure the traveling exhibit for Northern Kentucky and worked with former Florence Mayor Diane Whalen to schedule it. Kirkpatrick, current Florence Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon, and other local dignitaries will speak during the opening ceremony on Saturday. They, along with the 9/11 first responders and other local dignitaries will be present for the opening of the Florence Y’alls baseball game on Friday, May 12.

“The city of Florence is pleased to provide the location for this 9/11 exhibit,” said Florence Mayor

Julie Metzger Aubuchon. “A partnership between Meet NKY and former Mayor Diane Whalen was formed last year to secure this unique mobile attraction. I’m glad to further this effort and look forward to walking through this immersive experience.”

Tours of the exhibit will be given by New York Fire Department firefighters and New York State police who were eyewitnesses to 9/11 and provide firsthand accounts. For bios and dates of those first responders providing tours of the exhibit, along with additional information and assets on the exhibit, click here.

The nonprofit Tunnel to Towers created the traveling 9/11 memorial to honor New York firefighter Stephen Siller and others who gave their lives in the line of duty during the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

The 83-foot tractor-trailer transforms into a 1,100 square-foot exhibit where visitors can hear audio recordings of first responder radio transmissions and see one-of-a-kind artifacts, including pieces of World Trade Center steel, aluminum façade from the buildings and items recovered from the rubble after the Twin Towers collapsed.

The Florence Y’alls First Responders Night and the arrival of the 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit coincide with the 40th anniversary of National Travel and Tourism Week, May 7-13. The week highlights travel as a key economic driver in the U.S., including the Northern Kentucky/ Cincinnati region, where the travel industry accounts for 12,000 jobs.

For more information about the 9/11 NEVER FORGET mobile exhibit, Y’alls baseball game, and other events taking place during National Travel and Tourism Week, visit https://www.meetnky.com.

Dr. Susan Diamond, from Florence Christian Church, will present an invocation, at the opening ceremony. Speakers will include Mayor Aubuchon, meetNKY President Julie Kirkpatrick, and Florence Fire Chief Rodney Wren.

“We truly should never forget the effects and sacrifices that first responders made in the wake of this tragedy,” Aubuchon stated. “I encourage everyone to visit the display on our Florence Government Center campus.”