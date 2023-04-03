Sen. Whitney Westerfield, 10-year veteran, announces he’ll resign the Kentucky Senate at end of his term















State Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Fruit Hill, a 10-year veteran of the Kentucky Senate, announced last week he will not seek re-election, but will remain in office until his term expires at the end of 2024.

The 42-year-old senator, who defeated incumbent Democrat Joey Pendleton of Hopkinsville in the 2012 general election, has served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee since taking office, made his announcement in a statement released to local media outlets in his 3rd District, which includes Caldwell, Christian and Muhlenberg counties, and posted it on social media.

In his statement, Westerfield said:

“Amanda and our children, now eight and five, have sacrificed greatly so that I can serve the people of my district, but they have sacrificed enough. It is with these thoughts in mind and my desire to remain closest to those I hold most dear, that I have decided not to seek reelection as the Kentucky State Senator for District 3.”

He also noted, “I still have unfinished work to accomplish this year and next, and I’ll be working feverishly to meet those goals for my district and the people of Kentucky. I’m eager to spend more time with my family, when my third term in the Senate concludes at the end of 2024.”

Among his accomplishments, Westerfield said, “I have relentlessly worked to protect unborn children, strengthen families, create an environment for record-breaking job growth, reduce our income tax, and slow or stop efforts to expand gaming.”

Westerfield was also the sponsor of Marsy’s Law, which he said creates fundamental rights for crime victims.

Regarding his future plans, Westerfield said, “I plan to continue working in public policy after my time in the Senate has drawn to a close, particularly in the criminal justice and behavioral health space. I look forward to what the future may hold, that I may contribute directly once again to the people of the commonwealth.”